Disney Is About to Lose Its Self-Governing Status Amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’ War
TIT FOR TAT
After battling with Florida lawmakers over gender identity being taught in schools, the Walt Disney Company is now set to lose a chunk of its autonomy and its special tax status. State lawmakers on Thursday voted to limit Disney World’s self-governing status in the wake of the company’s condemnation of the Florida Parental Rights in Education bill, a Republican-backed law that would ban LGBTQ+ issues from being taught in schools. In what could be seen as a retaliatory tactic, Gov. Ron DeSantis had suggested that state lawmakers strip Disney of its special tax status—which allows the resort to operate nearly like its own local government. The measure, which has now passed the Florida House and Senate, heads to DeSantis’ desk next. It is unclear how the move will impact Disney employees or state and local taxes.