Disney Releasing ‘Frozen 2’ Three Months Early to Save/Torture Homebound Families

Disney announced Friday night that it will make Frozen 2 available three months ahead of schedule, starting March 15 on its Disney+ streaming service. Noting that the film is known for its themes of “perseverance” and “the importance of family,” the company said it had decided on the early release was “for families during these challenging times.” As school districts across the country shut down and public officials urge Americans to stay home in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the surprise release is sure to come as a relief to parents wondering just how they’re going to entertain their kids indoors for the foreseeable future—at least until the 17th time the kids beg to watch it in the first weekend.