CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Disneyland Will Be the Site of Mega Coronavirus Vaccination Hub in California
BE OUR GUEST
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Finally, there’s something worth waiting in line for at Disneyland. According to the Los Angeles Times, the theme park is set to become Orange County’s first “super” vaccination site, where hundreds of residents will be able to get their COVID-19 shots every day. In a statement Monday night, county supervisors said the Disneyland resort will be the first of a planned five “point-of-dispensing” sites—essentially, they will become large-scale vaccination hubs. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, whose district includes Disneyland, said that massive vaccinations centers will become “absolutely critical in stopping this deadly virus.” The first Disneyland vaccines will be given to vulnerable people this week.