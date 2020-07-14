The Disney Fantasy Is Dead.

Disney is a hell of a drug—and few experiences better demonstrate this than a trip to Disney World.

Feel free to time it: Within 15 minutes of crossing the threshold, you’re bound to run into at least one family reunion in matching shirts, celebrating a shared pilgrimage to the Sunshine State’s closest approximation of a Promised Land. Cheerful, flute-forward music plays from invisible speakers to give you the sense that you’re wandering through your own private fantasy, even as hordes of sweat-soaked bodies lean on banisters and shift weight from one foot to the other in endless lines. It’s the Happiest Place on Earth, you’ve been assured. Never mind the screaming toddlers who reliably throw heat-induced temper tantrums in the women’s bathrooms around 3 p.m.

I used to get a kick out of the fact that nine times out of 10, if I told someone from another country that I’m from Florida, their immediate response would be, “Oh! Disney World!” But over the past decade, especially the last couple years, I’ve come to wish that my home state could be identified with something, anything, else. (Petition to replace Mickey Mouse with cannibal gators as the state’s unofficial mascot, anyone?)