Fox News host Kellyanne Conway has suggested lesbian comedian Rosie O’Donnell could cure her Trump Derangement Syndrome by getting a husband.

Conway, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, appeared on Fox’s The Five on Tuesday, when the panel discussed one of O’Donnell’s anti-Trump videos.

The comedian called for Trump’s removal from office via the 25th Amendment in a lengthy TikTok video posted this week.

“We gotta do it soon, before the November elections,” O’Donnell said. “Because you know he’s going to do anything he can to start a war and then declare no elections because of that war. He needs to be stopped.”

The comedian, a regular foe of the president, also said Trump is “hardly even a human.”

Rosie O'Donnell touring her show in Sydney in October. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for Tinderbox Produ

That prompted Conway to question O’Donnell. “Don’t you have anybody who loves you?” she asked. “You need a hug or a husband or a hobby or a dog.”

The longtime Trump sycophant seemingly did not know—or care—that O’Donnell came out as a lesbian in 2002. Conway got divorced from her husband, lawyer George Conway, in 2023. This week he filed paperwork to run for Congress in New York City as a Democrat.

The Daily Beast has contacted O’Donnell’s reps for comment.

Kellyanne Conway speaking at Trump's inaugural parade this year. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

“She moved to Ireland but never moved on,” Conway said, before calling the MAGA-invented Trump Derangement Syndrome “toxic and chaotic and sometimes frightening.”

In another TikTok video shared to her 2.9 million followers, O’Donnell referenced Trump renaming the Kennedy Center to also include his name, and called the 79-year-old president a “nameless blob of negative energy."

Conway said O’Donnell needed “some help” after the insult, noting it was a case of “a slob calling someone a blob.”

Trump has previously called the comedian “fat” and a “slob”.

The Five panel also included wrestler Tyrus, who actually blamed Fox News for promoting O’Donnell’s anti-Trump rants.

“This is The Five’s fault,” Tyrus said. “It’s your fault, the producer’s fault. If Rosie O’Donnell speaks in a forest and Fox does not pick it up, nobody hears it, nobody cares.”

The wrestler also criticized the production values of O’Donnell’s TikTok video, saying, “This is all she’s got. I get on my phone, I say some stuff about Trump and everyone reacts... Game over, move on, because he’s not going anywhere.”

Trump and O’Donnell have had an acrimonious history that can be traced back to 2006, when O’Donnell was a co-host on The View.

Trump, who owned Miss USA at the time, said a pageant winner involved in a substance abuse scandal should be able to retain her title. O’Donnell joked Trump was hardly “the moral authority” before listing off his history of cheating and divorce and declaring, “Sit and spin, my friend!”

O’Donnell moved to Ireland in January, citing concerns over Trump enacting the far-right Project 2025 agenda and how it would impact her family, including her non-binary 12-year-old child.

O'Donnell moved to Ireland when Trump was re-elected president. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump has threatened to revoke her American citizenship multiple times this year, following her frequent posts about him and his involvement in the Epstein files.

He posted on Truth Social in July, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

O’Donnell told the Today Show in Australia in August she knew Trump had targeted her and decided to move to Ireland.