Trump Foe Takes on Kennedy Nepo Baby With Congressional Run

Trump foe George Conway filed to run for Congress in New York Monday as a Democrat in a primary field that is growing increasingly crowded.

Conway, a former conservative lawyer turned Trump critic, will run for the seat currently being vacated by longtime Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler.

He joins nearly a dozen other candidates running for the Manhattan-based seat, including the grandson of John F. Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg, March for Our Lives organizer Cameron Kasky, as well as several state lawmakers.

Conway, a Trump critic, filed to run for Congress after teasing his campaign over the weekend. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Conway, 62, teased his run for office on Sunday on his podcast, George Conway Explains It All (to Sarah Longwell) on The Bulwark. Longwell said on the episode that it would be his last appearance for the time being because “George is going to go onto a new, exciting chapter.”

“Either the stupidest thing I’ve ever done or the best thing,” Conway said, hinting at his Congressional run.

Conway did not immediately respond to reuqest for comment.

Conway became notable in the first Trump administration for breaking with his then-wife, Kellyanne Conway, who served as an advisor to Trump’s 2016 campaign and in his White House, to bash the president.

He was considered for several roles in the first Trump White House but ultimately did not take any as he became a harsh critic of Trump.

In 2019, he co-founded The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump PAC dedicated to Republicans opposing Trump’s reelection in 2020 and later in 2024. He supported former President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

The New York Times reported last month that Conway was looking for apartments in the district, which encompasses the Upper East and Upper West Sides and Midtown Manhattan.

Conway, his ex-wife, and their four children lived in Alpine, New Jersey, a suburb of New York City, before moving to Washington, D.C. when Trump was first elected president. Conway currently lives in Bethesda, Maryland.

Since his break from Trump, Conway has amassed more than 2 million followers online, frequently posting anti-Trump commentary. On social media, Conway often claims Trump has narcissistic personality disorder. Trump, for his part, has called Conway “a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

Conway and his ex-wife made numerous headlines during the first Trump term as they tried to make their political differences work, even with Kellyanne’s unwavering support for Trump and George’s staunch criticism of the president.

His ex-wife, Kellyanne, is a staunch supporter of Trump. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The couple officially divorced in 2023 after 22 years of marriage.

“We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we’ve shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority,” they wrote in their divorce announcement.

At the time, Trump sent good wishes to Kellyanne for the divorce.