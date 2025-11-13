Kellyanne’s Trump-Hating Ex Eyes Run Against Nepo Baby

George Conway, the ex-husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, is considering jumping into what’s already shaping up to be a star-studded battle for a congressional seat in New York.

Conway, 62, would be running as an independent to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler, who represents New York’s 12th District and will retire next year after serving in Congress since 1992, CNN first reported.

He would be facing off against prominent Democrats, including Jack Schlossberg, former President John F. Kennedy’s grandson, for the hotly contested Manhattan seat.

George and ex-wife Kellyanne, who served as one of Trump's top staffers during his first term. JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

Schlossberg, 32, has emerged as a powerful critic of Trump and RFK Jr., his mother's first cousin. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Empire State Re

A former conservative lawyer who was once floated for senior positions in the Trump administration alongside his then-wife, Conway became something of a liberal icon after dramatically breaking from the right during Trump’s first term and co-founding the anti-Trump PAC The Lincoln Project. He’s since amassed 2.2 million followers on X and now co-hosts the podcast George Conway Explains It All to Sarah Longwell on The Bulwark.

In 2023, Conway contributed just shy of $1 million—the maximum legal amount—to President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign and later endorsed and voted for Vice President Kamala Harris. A Boston-area native and Harvard- and Yale-educated attorney, Conway is also known for arguing and winning the 2010 Supreme Court case Morrison v. National Australia Bank and for serving as one of the unpaid attorneys representing Paula Jones in her 1994 sexual harassment lawsuit against Bill Clinton.

But much of the buzz around Conway stems from his personal life. While he and his 58-year-old ex-wife, Kellyanne, tried to make their marriage work amid his dramatic political realignment, the couple frequently made headlines. As Kellyanne served as senior counselor to Trump from 2017 to 2020, her husband routinely sounded off on her boss and advisers—including Stephen Miller, whom Kellyanne referred to as one of her “best friends” in the current administration earlier this month.

At the same time, one of the couple’s children, Claudia, was amassing millions of views on TikTok as a 15-year-old in 2020, slamming her mother’s politics and declaring she was seeking emancipation upon learning Kellyanne was speaking at the Republican National Convention. Shortly after, Kellyanne resigned from the White House to focus on her “beloved children.”

The former couple stepped away from public life after their daughter, Claudia, announced on TikTok that she was seeking emancipation. Christopher Willard/Getty

When the couple eventually announced they were divorcing in 2023, Trump congratulated his former adviser on Truth Social, calling her ex-husband a “wacko” and an “extremely unattractive loser.”

“Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time. “Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck.”

Kellyanne is still a vocal supporter of the president. Pool

Conway’s potential opponent also knows a thing or two about high-profile family spats. Schlossberg, who announced his candidacy on Tuesday, has emerged as one of the loudest critics of his mother’s cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s secretary of health and human services.

The 32-year-old’s most-watched TikTok—amassing nearly 12 million views—was posted on behalf of his mother immediately after Trump’s inauguration, calling on senators to reject her cousin’s nomination for health secretary. The Senate confirmed Kennedy two weeks later.