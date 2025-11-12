JFK’s Grandson Jack Schlossberg Announces Run for Congress With Trump Diss

Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, announced his congressional campaign late Tuesday night with a social media post directly taking aim at President Donald Trump.

Schlossberg, 32, will be running to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler, who represents New York’s 12th District and who will be retiring next year after serving in Congress since 1992.

“250 years after America was founded, and our country is at a turning point,” Schlossberg says in the video, which was posted to Instagram. The Daily Beast has contacted the Schlossberg campaign for comment.

“It’s a crisis at every level: a cost of living crisis sponsored by the Big Beautiful Bill... It’s a corruption crisis. The President has made almost a billion dollars this year. He’s picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office. It’s cronyism, not capitalism,” he continued.

“It’s a constitutional crisis with one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government. He’s stripping citizens of their civil rights and silencing his critics. The worst part is: it doesn’t have to be this way. And it wasn’t, always.

“We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives.” During the 2026 midterms, in which Schlossberg will be running, all 435 seats in the House will be contested, making it a crucial election for Democrats hoping to wrest some control of the government back from Donald Trump.

Schlossberg, the son of former ambassador Caroline Kennedy and artist Edwin Schlossberg, has made a name for himself in the Democratic Party as a surrogate for former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and as a delegate at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. He was also appointed to the America250 Commission by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier this year.

Perhaps more crucially to his campaign, however, is the following he’s developed online, amassing over 836,000 followers on TikTok, and over 724,000 on Instagram with quirky, off-beat comedic videos mixed with political commentary.

Despite not yet entering politics, Schlossberg has already made several powerful enemies, including President Donald Trump, whose policies he has criticized alongside his controversial White House renovations, which saw the president destroying Jackie Kennedy’s Rose Garden.

Schlossberg has also criticized and lampooned Vice President JD Vance, trolling him with numerous social media posts, including one blaming the vice president, a Catholic, for the death of Pope Francis.

But Schlossberg has reserved the bulk of his ire for his most high-profile relative, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is his first cousin once removed.

Schlossberg, whose mother is RFK Jr.’s cousin, has routinely criticized the way Kennedy has overseen HHS, including making fun of him for “choking” at a Senate hearing in September. He has also made fun of Kennedy’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines, posting in July, “I have never met Cheryl Hines but if I did I’d tell her she looks super dehydrated.”

In April, he threw down the gauntlet, telling Kennedy in a since-deleted Instagram post. “RFK Jr.—sexual deviant, possible murderer and top public health official, I have got a challenge for you,” Schlossberg said.

“Me and you. One on one, locked in a room, we hash this out. Nobody comes out until one of us has autism. What do you say?” Kennedy, an anti-vaxxer, has continued to claim that there are links between vaccines and common medicines like Tylenol and autism in children in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Both Schlossberg and his mother Caroline Kennedy have publicly criticized their relative, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Schlossberg, who is Jewish through his father and Catholic through his mother, also derided Kennedy for being a “lifelong antisemite” in a social media post, referring to remarks Kennedy made in which he baselessly claimed COVI-19 had been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

Schlossberg’s most-watched video on TikTok—having amassed almost 12 million views—is one posted on behalf of his mother immediately following Trump’s inauguration, in which she called on senators to reject her cousin’s nomination to the role of Health Secretary. The senate voted to confirm him two weeks later.

In a Tuesday interview with The New York Times, Schlossberg said, “There is nothing our party can’t do to address costs of living, corruption and the constitutional crisis that we’re in.”