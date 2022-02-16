CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Cops Finally Crack Murder of Woman Found Naked and Dead on Side of the Road in 1996

    ANSWERS, FINALLY

    Dia Gill

    Breaking News Intern

    Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

    DNA analysis has finally solved the 25-year-old cold case murder of 32-year-old Michelle Marie Veal from Union City, California. Veal was found dead on the side of the road during the summer of 1996—nude with more than one skull fracture and a broken neck. Until recently, the investigation into her murder had gone completely cold. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s office released a statement this week that Jack Alexander Bokin killed Veal in 1996, a revelation made thanks to DNA evidence submitted to the Serological Research Institute last April. Bokin died on Dec. 4 in a California Department of Corrections medical facility while serving a 231-year sentence for a string of violent crimes in 1997 and convictions that included kidnapping, kidnapping with intent to rape, rape of a victim incapable of consent, rape by force or fear, attempted murder, and more.

    Read it at The Mercury News