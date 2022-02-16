Cops Finally Crack Murder of Woman Found Naked and Dead on Side of the Road in 1996
ANSWERS, FINALLY
DNA analysis has finally solved the 25-year-old cold case murder of 32-year-old Michelle Marie Veal from Union City, California. Veal was found dead on the side of the road during the summer of 1996—nude with more than one skull fracture and a broken neck. Until recently, the investigation into her murder had gone completely cold. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s office released a statement this week that Jack Alexander Bokin killed Veal in 1996, a revelation made thanks to DNA evidence submitted to the Serological Research Institute last April. Bokin died on Dec. 4 in a California Department of Corrections medical facility while serving a 231-year sentence for a string of violent crimes in 1997 and convictions that included kidnapping, kidnapping with intent to rape, rape of a victim incapable of consent, rape by force or fear, attempted murder, and more.