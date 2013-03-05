Do Conservatives Want to Win?

Viewing CPAC's reaction against New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Ramesh Ponnuru is moved to wonder:

We’ve been assuming that conservatives want to start winning political and policy victories again. But a few news items from last week suggest that many of them have different priorities. …

Conservatives shouldn’t just cut Christie some slack. They ought to listen to him to find out how a pro-life critic of unions has become so popular in unfriendly territory -- if, that is, they want the political map of the country to get any redder.