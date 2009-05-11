Do Trekkies Ruin Movies?

CHEAT SHEET
Its thanks to their legions of hardcore fans that franchises like Twilight, Harry Potter, and Star Trek generate big budget movie adaptations. But are the same fans ruining the films before they even hit the screen? According to Washington Post critic Hank Stuever, directors are increasingly being held hostage by popular series' biggest enthusiasts, who closely track these movies' production and threaten to unleash their fury if every detail of the source material is not perfectly reproduced on the silver screen. The result are movies like Watchmen that satisfy their convention-going, message board-welling base but are more difficult to sell to the average theatergoer.