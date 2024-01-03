Documents Detailing Jeffrey Epstein Associates Expected Today, Court Says

Read it at The Messenger
A federal court in New York will unveil documents listing the names of more than 150 people connected to the now-deceased predator Jeffrey Epstein starting Wednesday, a federal court spokesperson told multiple outlets. Last month, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered the materials be released in the New Year; some listed will not be named pending objections. The documents arose from a lawsuit filed against Epstein’s now-imprisoned accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Her lawyer, Arthur Aidala, said that Maxwell has “nothing to say” about the impending release of the names.