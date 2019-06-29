CHEAT SHEET
WIDENING
DOJ Subpoenas Records Regarding Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Expanding 737 Max Investigation
Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed records from Boeing regarding the production of the 787 Dreamliner in South Carolina, where there have been allegations of shoddy work, the Seattle Times reports. The subpoena was issued by the Department of Justice, which is also looking into the certification and design of Boeing's 737 Max airplanes after two deadly crashes involving the aircraft occurred within six months of each other. Those disasters killed 346 people and led to grounding the plane worldwide. The Seattle Times reports that a handful of additional subpoenas were issued in early June to individual employees at Boeing's 787 Dreamliner production plant in North Charleston, South Carolina. It’s not unclear if the subpoena related to the 787 Dreamliner was issued by the same prosecutors overseeing the 737 MAX investigation.