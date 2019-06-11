FBI Assisting Dominican Republic Police After String of American Tourist Deaths

The FBI is helping authorities in the Dominican Republic probe a string of tourist deaths in the country’s resorts in recent months, CBS News reports. Six people have mysteriously died in recent months in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Bahia Principe resort, and a Bahia Principe sister resort. The resorts are reportedly cooperating with officials, though the Hard Rock previously claimed that “all operational protocols were followed” after one man died after drinking a scotch in April and another man died while on a family vacation last year. There is reportedly no medical links between the deaths found thus far. The network also reports that the publicity from the tourist deaths has had a negative “economic impact” for the Dominican Republic’s resorts. “We are deeply saddened by the incident at one of our hotels in La Romana, Dominican Republic, and want to express our deepest condolences to their family and friends,” Bahia Principe Hotel said in a statement after a Maryland couple was found dead in their hotel room at the end of May.