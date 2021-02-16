Dominion Says It Will Sue MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Over Election Fraud Claims

MAGA diehard and pillow magnate Mike Lindell is the next target of a Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit over his wild claims about nonexistent election-fraud conspiracy, with the lead attorney representing Dominion telling The Daily Beast he expects to file the suit “imminently.”

Lindell, a staunch Donald Trump ally and founder of the MyPillow company, became a prominent voice and financial backer in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and, alongside Trumpist attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, made a series of false allegations that China and others somehow hacked voting machines and swung the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

“He has doubled down and tripled down. He has made himself a higher public profile with his documentary,” Tom Clare, an attorney representing Dominion, told The Daily Beast on Tuesday afternoon. Clare confirmed in a brief phone call that Dominion would be filing suit against Lindell “imminently.”

The suit would make Lindell the third pro-Trump figure sued by Dominion after the company filed $1.3 billion suits against attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani.

When reached for comment on Tuesday, Lindell was, characteristically, defiant. “That would so make my day, because then they would have to go into discovery, and that would make my job a lot easier,” he said in a phone interview. “It’ll be faster for me to get to the evidence, and to show the people in the public record the evidence we have about these machines…I will not stop until every single person on the planet knows, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, what these machines did to us.”

”These machines need to be removed, and [these people] brought to justice for what they did to our country in these attacks,” he continued. “If they sue me, I would be so happy.”

Dominion sent letters to Lindell in December and January demanding that he retract false claims that the company’s software stole "millions of votes from” then-President Donald Trump and inaccurately tallied votes in the key battleground states of Georgia and Arizona.

Despite the legal threats, Lindell has continued undaunted in his pursuit of election conspiracy theories. Shortly after he received a letter from Dominion attorneys in January, he met with then-President Trump at the White House. In an interview with The Daily Beast afterwards, Lindell said he presented Trump with an article from a conspiracy-theory website to Trump, one that claimed that China and other nations had hacked election machines in the Trump-Biden presidential contest.

Lindell also put out Absolute Proof, a two-hour long documentary broadcast on the pro-Trump OAN channel, summarizing various conspiracy theories and allegations against Dominion and others. The movie falsely claims that the 2020 election witnessed the “biggest cyberattack in history” carried out by China and other countries to oust Trump.

Lindell’s persistence in spinning wild conspiracy theories has already cost him as retailers drop his products and even some pro-Trump media outlets eye him warily in the face of legal threats.

An anchor for the MAGA-friendly channel Newsmax nearly shouted Lindell down during an early February appearance and asked a producer to cut short the segment when Lindell began to spout allegations about Dominion. Weeks before Lindell’s appearance, the network issued a “clarification” on its coverage of the voting systems company and the 2020 election after Dominion attorneys demanded the network retract conspiracy claims made about its products.

Major retailers like Bed, Bath & Beyond and Wayfair have dropped Lindell’s MyPillow products after public outcry over the founder’s attempts to overturn the election. Left-wing activists like David Hogg have also launched rival pillow products in an attempt to cut into MyPillow’s business.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lindell added that he still doesn’t believe Dominion will, ultimately, actually go through with litigation, and said he hasn’t been formally served with the lawsuit yet. “I’ve lost 22 retailers already. I am concerned about my employees, but I won’t have a company or a country anyway, if we back down and let this happen again,” the MyPillow CEO insisted.

The new lawsuit could also coincide with yet another piece of Lindell-led agitprop regarding the election tech at the heart of the case. The Trump ally said that “today or tomorrow morning” he would release yet another video on the subject. “It’s a hundred-percent evidence, no experts interviewed whatsoever. Just the hardcore evidence,” he said. “We just want to get it out there, and show why we need to get rid of these machines for any future elections in the United States and the world. Both for Dominion and Smartmatic, I don’t pick on just one of them.”