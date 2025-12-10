Don Jr. Makes Confession About His Filthy Social Feeds

Donald Trump Jr. admits his social media is too filthy to be faked.

The president’s eldest child has confirmed that all the baffling takes and memes he posts online—like Clifford the Big Red Dog wearing a MAGA hat and saying a slur, which he posted on Wednesday—all come straight from him.

Post made by the 47-year-old Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday. That same day, he said in a video posted by his daughter that it is important to be “authentic” on social media. Instagram

“People ask me, ‘Who does your social media?’ It’s like, well, do you see my social media?” Trump said in a video shared by his daughter, Kai Trump. “Do you think I could actually pay someone to do my social media? Like, you’d be sitting on eggshells all day waiting to get fired, because who would post some of this stuff.”

The spiel was part of a psychology project completed done by Kai, 18, who is a high school senior, and two classmates. The elder Trump said authenticity is the key to social media and that people do not respect those who take on a different persona online.

Donald Trump Jr., 47, has described himself as a “Meme General.” Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“You can’t let the comments from the peanut gallery affect who you are, whether it’s politics or anything, but especially online,” he said. “Like, you have to be authentic. If you’re real, they may not like it, but they still respect you. Even if they don’t like you, they understand that you’re effective.”

He continued, “And when you see people flip-flop, and you know, they change their opinion based on the views of others, but not for any real way, but only because they’re getting influenced by the hate campaign, not the truth. That’s a problem, and people see that weakness, and they don’t respect it.”

Trump, 47, has repeatedly sparked controversy with his social media accounts, which together have tens of millions of followers, including 10.2 million on Instagram and 15.6 million on X.

A meme shared by Donald Trump Jr in October. Instagram

The president’s son was slammed by critics in October after he posted that “no one complained” when first lady Michelle Obama “got a urinal in her private bathroom” at the White House—a bizarre way to justify his father’s destruction of the East Wing of the White House.

He has long described himself as a “Meme General,” posting political “jokes” on a near-daily basis. Earlier this week, he shared an AI-generated image of Franklin the Turtle calling Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “retarded.”

The publisher of the Franklin the Turtle books has slammed MAGA for turning the beloved children’s character into MAGA memes. Scholastic, the publisher of Clifford the Big Red Dog, did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Trump does not dispute that such posts are unbecoming of a president’s son. At a memorial for the assassinated right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, he said that he knows his posts are “grossly inappropriate.”