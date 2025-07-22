Don Jr. Trolls JD Vance While Trying to Take Swipe at Obama

The longhaired, babyface JD Vance meme—one of numerous—made another high-profile appearance Monday, thanks to an unlikely poster: Donald Trump Jr.

The president’s son, in an attempt to cheer on his father’s outrage at former President Barack Obama, posted an altered image of the 1994 police pursuit of O.J. Simpson in his white Ford Bronco.

In Simpson’s place is Obama, while Trump pursues in a cruiser. In another police vehicle is JD Vance—or rather the distorted version of the vice president that first went viral earlier this year.

It’s unclear if the Trump Organization executive was aware of Vance’s likeness appearing in the image, which includes a watermark for the right-wing X account Grand Old Memes. The Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

X/DonaldTrumpJr, Discord

It was only last month when a similar meme of the vice president—this one a bald but still chubby rendering—drew attention in light of how a Norwegian tourist claimed it was the reason for immigration officials at Newark Liberty International Airport denying him entry into the country.

That meme and others gained traction online after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Oval Office visit in late February. In that contentious meeting, Trump and Vance both berated the wartime leader for what they viewed as an insufficient showing of gratitude for American aid.

“Have you said ‘thank you’ once?” Vance asked at one point—a comment that drew plenty of criticism, in part because Zelensky had done so many times over.

You have to say pwease and tank you, Mistow Zensky pic.twitter.com/OOVPIdtrVf — Barflugnarven🇻🇦 (@barflugnarven) February 28, 2025

Vance is aware of the collection of memes designed to mock him, and the 40-year-old apparently thinks they’re amusing.

As for Trump Jr.’s post linking Obama with Simpson, an accused murderer who was controversially acquitted, it wasn’t clear what Vance thinks. His office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.