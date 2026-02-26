Don Jr.’s Fiancée Uses Historic White House Room for Tacky Grift

Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée used the White House’s newly-remodeled Lincoln Bathroom to flog a pricey pair of pants to her Instagram followers.

Palm Beach native Bettina Anderson, 39, was in town for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, but must have also gotten to tour or even stay overnight inside the executive residence, where the Lincoln Bathroom is located.

Bettina Anderson’s Lincoln Bathroom selfie she posted to her Instagram story on Wednesday. Instagram

She posted a mirror selfie from the bathroom—now decked out in marble and Trump’s signature gold accents, including a framed mirror—and shared a link to the designer Oriane pants she was wearing, which are still listed on her “Shop My” profile.

It is not the first time Anderson has flogged the brand’s pants, which retail for as much as $780, to her 122,000 Instagram followers. She also wrote in a Tuesday post to her story that pants by the label—founded by a Parisian-born, longtime New Yorker—were “trouser perfection.”

Trump family members (top row L-R) Bettina Anderson, Lara Trump, Jared Kuschner and (bottom row L to R) Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Barron Trump attend the State of the Union address on Tuesday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The president’s eldest son, 48, proposed to Anderson in December. He was previously engaged to U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, 56, but the pair is rumored to have split sometime in 2024—the same year Anderson attended the RNC with Don Jr.

Trump, 79, received significant blowback for his dramatic remodel of the Lincoln Bathroom last fall. He unveiled the changes on Halloween, a true shock to those hoping the abrupt demolition of the East Wing would be the only history he destroyed that month.

“I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, alongside before and after photos. “It was renovated in the 1940s in an Art Deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era.”

The Lincoln Bathroom before President Donald Trump’s dramatic renovation, left, and after, right. Getty Images

He then detailed his Mar-a-Lago-esque changes.

President Trump shared photos of the renovation he made to the bathroom in the Lincoln bedroom, changing it to all marble. @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

“I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble,” he said. “This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!”

A gold-framed mirror is the Lincoln Bathroom’s centerpiece. It was featured in Bettina Anderson’s selfie on Wednesday. @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

Other very-Trump additions to the bathroom included new lighting fixtures, gold faucets and handles, a white porcelain toilet, a soap dish featuring the presidential seal, and a large mirror with a gold frame, which was visible in Anderson’s selfie.

There are no shortage of gold fixtures inside the newly-renovated Lincoln Bathroom. @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial