Trump, 79, Forgets Name of War He Supposedly Solved

President Donald Trump forgot the name of a country involved in a war he takes credit for resolving during a speech in South Korea.

The 79-year-old president struggled to pronounce Azerbaijan when discussing a peace deal he helped broker, and then didn’t bother naming the second country involved, Armenia.

Trump, who is on course to be the oldest president in U.S. history, has repeatedly made gaffes while boasting about conflicts he claims to have ended in his second term. This includes frequently saying he ended a war between Azerbaijan and Albania, when he actually means the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Trump boasts about peace-making on his Asia tour. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

“We saved millions and millions of lives with all of them. Azer…baijan. If you look at, if you look at, errr—” Trump told the crowd of CEOs while failing to recall Armenia. “Just take a look at that one,” he added after giving up.

Trump has long cited conflicts he claims to have resolved as part of his push to be awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. He ultimately lost the honor to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

His senior moment came while speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju as part of his tour of Asia.

Trump did help Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reach an agreement to end the longstanding conflict, with the two leaders signing a peace deal at the White House in August.

However, Trump’s frequent claim that he also helped broker a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Albania has been the source of mockery among world leaders, with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and French President Emmanuel Macron seen openly laughing at Trump’s repeated error at a summit in Denmark earlier this month.

Trump—who revealed Monday that he underwent an MRI during his second medical exam—has also claimed he ended a nonexistent war between Armenia and Cambodia, two nations more than 4,000 miles apart that have never been at war.

Trump did bring the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan together in an attempt to end the conflict between the two nations that had lasted for decades. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Cambodia and Armenia,” Trump said at the American Cornerstone Institute’s Founders’ Dinner in September. “It was just starting, and it was a bad one. Think of that.”

Another ceasefire deal Trump brokered between Israel and Hamas already appears to be on shaky ground as both sides accuse one another of violating the agreement. Israel is also suspected of launching multiple strikes on Gaza on Thursday as tensions in the area escalated again.

Elsewhere in his South Korea speech, Trump lamented that he has not yet resolved the war between Russia and Ukraine, a conflict he has repeatedly claimed he could end within 24 hours of returning to office.

“I thought that was going to be an easy one, because of my relationship with President [Vladimir] Putin. Turned out to be a little different, but I think it’ll get done,” Trump said.