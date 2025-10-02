World Leaders Share a Laugh at Trump, 79, for Ending Nonexistent War

A group of world leaders openly laughed at Donald Trump over his boasts about ending a conflict between two countries that were never at war.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama joked with French President Emmanuel Macron about the 79-year-old Trump’s repeated gaffes, in which he claims to have resolved a war between Azerbaijan and Albania, when he actually means the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“You should make an apology to us,” Rama told Macron while standing next to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, in a moment recorded by Azerbaijani outlet News.AZ. “Because you didn’t congratulate us for the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan.”

Macron jokingly apologized for not mentioning Trump’s nonexistent peace deal during his talk at the 7th European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen, to which Rama replied, “He worked very hard.”

The Daily Beast has combined two clips of the leaders laughing at Trump’s mistakes, obtained from News Sources.AZ, into a single video.

Trump has repeatedly complained that he does not get the credit he deserves for ending seven wars since re-entering the White House. While openly campaigning for a Nobel Peace Prize and the $1 million award that comes with it, Trump has often cited how he helped broker a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

However, in making these boasts, the president has frequently confused Armenia with Albania, as well as struggled to pronounce Azerbaijan’s name correctly.

Trump, who is on course to be the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, went one step further during the American Cornerstone Institute’s Founders’ Dinner in September, when he suggested he ended a conflict between Armenia and Cambodia—two countries more than 4,000 miles apart that have never been at war with each other.

“Cambodia and Armenia,” the 79-year-old said in a typically rambling speech. “It was just starting, and it was a bad one. Think of that.”

On top of taking credit for having “settled” seven conflicts, such as between Pakistan and India and Israel and Iran, the president claims the actual number increases to 10 if you include what he calls “pre-wars.”