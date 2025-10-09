Donald Trump, 79, Going for ‘Yearly’ Health Check After Just Six Months

President Trump is set to undergo a second annual health check this year despite already completing one months ago.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the news through a statement confirming the 79-year-old’s visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday, “for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops.”

In a side note, Leavitt added, “While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check up.”

Donald Trump is ready to undergo his annual health check for the second time this year. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The comment has raised eyebrows, considering Trump visited the same military hospital in April this year. The president’s personal physician, Sean P. Barbabella conducted what the White House called his “annual physical examination.”

The April report stated that Trump was “in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function” and noted that there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease and “no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified.”

“President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events,” the doctor added.

It is unknown why Trump would be undergoing a second annual examination if he already underwent one months earlier, but Trump’s health has been in the spotlight.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The president’s health has been an ongoing concern since his inauguration thanks to a chronic bruise on his right hand which he attempts to hide with beige make-up to varying degrees of success.

The White House claimed in February that the persistent bruising is a side effect of vigorous handshaking.

U.S. President Donald Trump's hand is seen as he holds a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the State Dining Room at the White House on September 29, 2025. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime,” Leavitt previously told the Daily Beast.

The president’s swollen ankles have also led to questions about potential circulation issues. He had a health evaluation by the White House medical team in July.

“In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs,” Leavitt said at the time. “In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit.”

The White House admitted he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition common in seniors in which blood pools in the legs due to poor circulation.

Trump was spotted with a drooping face at the 9/11 memorial last month and on Wednesday appeared tired during a meeting with conservative influencers at the White. House.

That led to Californian Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office posting “Dozy Don is back!,” before asking, “Too much ‘Tylenol??’”

DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH "TYLENOL??” https://t.co/IzSSeEqRIt — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 8, 2025

Newsom shared a video from Wednesday’s roundtable, adding “Honestly thought this was a still image when I first started watching.”