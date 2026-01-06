Trump, 79, Touts Bogus Medical Advice After Health Confession

Picture of health President Donald Trump has resumed dispensing medical advice to Americans despite a string of evident personal ailments, from hand bruises to swollen fingers.

Fresh from insisting he has “PERFECT HEALTH,” the 79-year-old is repeating some MAHA talking points by slamming Tylenol use for pregnant women and celebrating his government’s reduction of childhood vaccinations against preventable diseases.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that, effective immediately, they are now recommending children receive vaccinations for 11 diseases, down from the 18 vaccinations previously suggested.

Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One on Jan. 4, 2026. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Trump bragged about the health decision on Truth Social, claiming the downsizing of “jabs” was rooted in the “Gold Standard of Science, and widely agreed upon by Scientists and Experts all over the World.”

As well as thanking noted vaccine skeptic and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his part in the dramatic change, Trump said, “Many Americans, especially the ‘MAHA Moms,’ have been praying for these COMMON SENSE reforms for many years.”

Father-of-five Trump also continued the MAHA dismissal of painkiller Tylenol for pregnant women in an all-caps rant.

Donald Trump posts medical advice for pregnant women on Truth Social. Truth Social

While he stopped short of linking use of Tylenol—the brand name for the popular medication acetaminophen—in pregnancy to autism in children, as RFK Jr. has previously claimed, the president shouted angry medical advice for parents and children.

That included breaking up vaccine shots into five separate visits to the doctor, with the president stating that parents who still want to get all 18 vaccinations “will still be covered by insurance.”

Kennedy said the new schedule is “aligned” with international consensus while “strengthening transparency and informed consent.”

“This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health,” Kennedy said.

However, doctors have slammed the CDC’s rollout of the new information.

“It will create confusion in the minds of parents and the American public,” Dr. Anand Parekh, chief health policy officer at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, told Bridge Michigan.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Parekh, a former longtime HHS staffer, said the CDC decision is “not based on science” and instead mirrors the preferences of individual policymakers in the Trump administration. He added that the suggested decrease in vaccines could be “quite harmful” if parents opt out of vaccinating their children against preventable illnesses.

Dr. Jake Scott, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford Medicine, was even harsher in his assessment of the vaccine change.

“It’s really the most significant weakening of childhood vaccine recommendations, I would say, in modern American history,” Scott told NBC.

Donald Trump announces a reduction of vaccines for children on Truth Social. Truth Social

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a professor of global health and pediatric infectious diseases at Stanford, questioned the “lack of transparency” behind Monday’s announcement.

“There are no data, no papers, no discussions at all that are cited in this quote-unquote exhaustive search. So we have no idea who made these decisions and why they were made now,” she said.

Regular Trump troll Gavin Newsom’s Press Office X account also came up with a new acronym for MAGA after the new vaccination decision: “MENINGITIS ACROSS GENERATIONS AGAIN.”

Gavin Newsom's Press Office trolls MAGA. X

Newsom was clearer in a separate X post, writing “Donald Trump endangering the lives of children, again.”

Last Friday, Trump said White House doctors had told him he was in “PERFECT HEALTH” and had “ACED” his cognitive exam for the “third straight time.”

“P.S., I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination,” he posted on Truth Social. “Our great Country cannot be run by ‘STUPID’ or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!”

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington, DC, on January 4, 2026. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The tests the president is bragging about passing is the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is used to detect cognitive impairment or early signs of dementia. The test involves tasks such as drawing a clock to show a specific time and identifying animals.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Jan. 1, the president was remarkably candid about his health issues—and contradicted information both he and his team have previously released to the public. He told the Journal that he had a CT scan, not an MRI as previously disclosed, last year.