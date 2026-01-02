Trump, 79, Starts Bizarre Bald Eagle Crusade in Bid to Move on From Health Scrutiny

Donald Trump apparently wants the American public to know that the real crisis facing the nation is not his health, but the prospect of millions of dead bald eagles.

Soon after insisting on Truth Social early Friday that he’s in “PERFECT” condition despite reports suggesting the contrary, the president quickly pivoted to one of his favorite topics—wind turbines killing birds.

He amplified a months-old Fox News article about federal penalties against a wind operator, sharing a link with the caption: “Green energy company in the hot seat after bald eagles knocked out of the skies.”

According to the Nov. 3 report, one eagle was discovered in Nebraska in March 2024, and a necropsy concluded a turbine collision had caused the fatality. A second bald eagle was found in Illinois on April 18, 2025, about 200 yards from a turbine, with necropsy results described as consistent with another crash.

About 25 minutes after his first post, Trump took things up a notch—without adding any new evidence—writing: “Killing birds by the millions!” above an image of a turbine surrounded by a flock in flight.

Donald Trump returned to a favorite topic after he gave an interview about his poor health—wind turbines killing eagles. Truth Social

He then added a third a minute later with a photo of a dead eagle next to a turbine, which he captioned, “Eagles going down!” before he moved on to posting about “beautiful” buildings and the “benefit” of tariffs.

Trump’s three-post burst came hours after he tried to swat away health concerns in a separate Truth Social message, declaring that White House doctors had deemed him in “PERFECT HEALTH” and that he “ACED” a cognitive exam “for the third straight time.”

That came after he gave an exclusive Wall Street Journal interview about his various ailments, which led to countless follow-up news reports and created more questions than it answered.

Trump has bald eagles on the brain. MANDEL NGAN/Mandel NGAN / AFP

Trump has long used bald eagles as the patriotic mascot for his windmill vendetta, repeatedly claiming turbines are wiping them out and sharing dramatic imagery to prove it.

But he’s not always accurate in his claims.

It was reported on Dec. 31 that he had attached the wrong image to a previous anti-windmill post—one showing a falcon, with a windmill in Israel, from an incident that occurred at least eight years earlier.

“Dozy Don doesn’t know what America’s bird looks like???” California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press team posted on X.