Trump, 80, Thirsts Over ‘Hot’ MAGA Rapper Half His Age

President Donald Trump thirsted over Nicki Minaj during a White House Rose Garden luncheon, calling the MAGA rapper “so hot.”

Trump, 80, has been unabashedly smitten with Minaj, 43, ever since the rapper publicly embraced MAGA, and he has developed a habit of fixating on her appearance.

He once again gushed over Minaj with an eyebrow-raising compliment while delivering remarks at the White House Rose Garden on Monday.

“I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She’s so beautiful. Her skin’s so beautiful,” Trump said earlier this year after she held hands with him during a White House event. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great, and such a great friend of—I don’t say conservative, I say of common sense,” Trump said. “She’s not conservative or liberal or as they say now ‘progressive.’”

The octogenarian commander-in-chief interrupted himself with a rant about Democratic socialists and communism before getting back to fawning over Minaj.

“She’s a fantastic person and she’s a woman that’s respected by everybody,” he said. “And she’s got real talent, Nicki Minaj. Nicki, stand up, please. Such a great person and respected by everybody.”

Minaj posted numerous photos and videos from her White House visit, including one showing her posing beside Trump’s “Presidential Walk of Fame,” first next to an image of an autopen he installed in place of Joe Biden and then beside Trump’s portrait.

The Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper has repeatedly called Trump her favorite president of all time. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

She also posted a photo of herself standing beside a grinning Trump in the Oval Office, which appears to have been taken on Monday.

“Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time,” she wrote.

Minaj last visited the White House in January for the launch of so-called Trump Accounts, the president’s initiative designed to help parents save money for their newborns, where she was pictured holding hands with him and filmed a 14-second TikTok video in which he called her the “Queen of Rap.”

Trump apparently couldn’t get Minaj’s visit out of his head, bringing her up again weeks later during a rambling address to mark Black History Month, where he obsessed over her skin and nails.

“I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She’s so beautiful. Her skin’s so beautiful,” the president said during the February event.

“I said ‘Nicki, you’re so beau...’” he continued. “Her nails, her nails. They’re like that long.”

After her January visit to White House, the Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper—who admitted to entering the U.S. illegally and was raised in Queens—flaunted a gold card visa that the president had gifted her. The supposed “visa document” turned out to be nothing more than a hollow “memento."