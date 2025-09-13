Trump, 79, Can’t Remember Which Country’s War He Solved

President Donald Trump appeared slightly confused in a Friday morning interview with Fox & Friends—the same appearance where he announced that the person responsible for killing Charlie Kirk had been apprehended.

Taking time to boast about the peace deals he’s been making, Trump told the show’s hosts, “So I solved, as you know, seven wars. Seven! I did so many.”

He went on to name them, “including Pakistan and India, big ones. Some were unsolvable. Congo and Rwanda. I solved it. It was going on for 31 years, millions of people killed. I solved wars that were unsolvable.”

The president then mentioned solving a war between “Azerbaijan and Albania” which was “going on for many, many years.” Trump continued, “I had the prime ministers and presidents in my office. They sat so far apart, one chair was there, one chair was there. I said, ‘Fellas, get together, come on.’”

President Donald Trump helps ink a peace deal between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (left) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (right). Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Albania, a Balkan country some 1,430 miles from Azerbaijan, has never been at war with the country. Trump did, however, broker a peace deal between Azerbaijan and its neighbor Armenia in July, after hosting the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia at a peace summit at the White House, bringing an end to decades of fighting between the two countries.

Announcing the peace deal, Trump said at the time, “Now they’re friends, and they’re going to be friends for a long time. You two are going to have a great relationship and if you don’t, call me and I’ll straighten it out.”

Observers view Trump’s peace deals—which often include secondary benefits to the U.S., like expanded bilateral ties in the case of Armenia and Azerbaijan, or access to substantial mineral wealth in the case of DR Congo—as part of his quest to obtain the Nobel Peace Prize.

In June, when he announced the treaty between DR Congo and Rwanda, Trump melted down on Truth Social over his perceived lack of recognition, writing, “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!”