Trump, 79, Invents Fake Governor in Embarrassing Senior Moment

President Donald Trump, 79, confounded his audience during an executive order signing Monday in the Oval Office, rambling about an imaginary governor named “Kristi Whitman.”

“You know, I did a favor for Kristi Whitman,” Trump said, seated behind the Resolute Desk.

“Whitmer,” he added moments later, in what seemed like a fleeting moment of self-correction—though he still appeared to be referring to a nonexistent “Kristi Whitmer.”

The president was likely trying to name Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, especially as he soon invoked the Great Lakes.

“A good favor, I think. With the fish, the carp, the China carp—you ever hear of it?” he asked, addressing the silent room. He continued: “China carp, and it’s taking over your Great Lakes.”

Gretchen—not Kristi—Whitmer is governor of Michigan, and likely who Trump was referring to. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

It’s also possible Trump was confusing Gretchen Whitmer with Christine Todd Whitman, the former New Jersey governor and EPA administrator who goes by “Christie.”

Or he may have mixed Whitmer up with his Department of Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem—a name he has publicly fumbled before.

Earlier this month, while introducing members of his Cabinet, Trump misidentified Noem onstage as “Secretary of Homeland Security Cristie Kerr” while Noem stood just feet away.

Trump has also had serious trouble with the name of his homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Another contender in the “Kristi” confusion: former New Jersey governor and 2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie—whom Trump later referenced in his Monday remarks.

“Look, Chris is a slob. Everybody knows it,” Trump said. “I always thought he got away with murder.”

Trump has also had former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a frequent antagonist, on the brain. Boston Globe via Getty Images

During his rant, Trump also appeared to conjure up a speech he made over the weekend, despite having made no speeches.

“Over the weekend, I’m making a speech,” he said.

“Some of these people were from foreign countries.”

The Monday mishaps are just the latest in a string of verbal fumbles by the president that have raised eyebrows.

Two weeks ago, Trump told reporters—not once, but twice—that he was “going to Russia on Friday.” In reality, he was headed to Alaska for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And during a White House event earlier this month with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Trump appeared to forget who was standing directly behind him.

President Donald Trump keeps his right hand covered with his left while speaking in the Oval Office amid questions about his repeated bruising. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“I’d like to welcome to the White House one of the great and most esteemed business leaders and geniuses and innovators anywhere in the world, Apple CEO Tim Cook,” Trump said.

“Thanks as well to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for being here, wherever you may be.”

Lutnick, who was directly behind the president, responded: “I’m right behind you.”