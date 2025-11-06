Trump Confronted on Fox News About MAGA Voter’s Anger Over Prices

Donald Trump was forced to respond to an ardent supporter’s concerns over prices in America during a Fox News interview Wednesday.

Trump, speaking to Special Report anchor Bret Baier after giving an economic speech in Miami, Florida, said Republicans who lost Tuesday’s elections could have addressed the topic of affordability better. Baier then read to him a message from North Carolina retiree Regina Foley, a lifelong Republican who voted for Trump three times but is “not happy” about costs.

“I want the Republicans to keep control of Congress in 2026, but something HAS to be done fast!” she urged. “I don’t see the best economy right now—Wall Street numbers do not reflect my Main Street money. Please do something, President Trump.“

Trump was asked on Fox News to respond to a longtime supporter of his urging prompt action to address prices. Fox News

Baier then asked: “What do you say to Regina and people like her?”

“I do say this,” Trump, 79, replied. “Beef we have to get down. I think of groceries—you know, it’s an old fashion word but it’s a beautiful word. Beef we have to get down, but we’ve got prices way down and think of this: energy. She drives a car, probably, and her energy prices are way down. And energy is so all-encompassing. It’s so big that when energy goes down everything comes down. Everything follows it. And I have energy down to five or six-year lows now."

Baier, 55, then asked if Trump felt prices are coming down because of that.

“I think they’re coming down, but they’re down already,” he said. “I think the biggest problem is Republicans don’t talk about it. They don’t talk about the word ‘affordability,’ and the Democrats lie about it.”

Baier himself had told Fox & Friends earlier Wednesday that the election results in New York, New Jersey and Virginia should spur Republicans to re-examine that economic issue.

“This dichotomy between how Wall Street’s doing and how big business is doing and how you feel about it at home is something Republicans really have to look at closely,” Baier said.

He also agreed with Trump that him not being on the ballot hurt Republicans.

“He was not on the ballot and when he’s not, it doesn’t produce the same emotion,” Baier added. “But it does produce emotion on the other side—the anti-Trump voter—and they came out in droves as well.”

Trump has also acknowledged that the ongoing government shutdown—now the longest in history—is doing more harm than good to Republicans. The GOP controls both the House and the Senate.