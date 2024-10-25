At a NewsNation town hall for undecided Detroit voters on Thursday night, vice presidential candidate JD Vance was interrupted by a call from his boss. Donald Trump phoned in with what he considered “quite an interesting” question: “How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?” Vance laughed hard at this for a full 10 seconds, rocking back and forth on his chair like a suck-up, before conceding that the former president is “very brilliant” and telling the audience about the first time Trump met Vance’s wife, Usha. Vance had a harder time answering Trump’s second question—“how brilliant is Kamala?”—exercising rare restraint in dismissing it as a “tough one.” Elsewhere in the program, however, Vance complained that Harris was wasting time on “petty grievances from years ago” in addressing Trump’s alleged admiration of Hitler. Harris called her opponent a “fascist,” echoing recent remarks by former White House chief of staff John Kelly, whom Vance dismissed as a “disgruntled ex-employee.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT