1
Trump Crashes Vance Town Hall to Ask: ‘How Brilliant Is Donald J. Trump?’
SELF-INTEREST
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 10.25.24 6:32AM EDT 
Published 10.25.24 5:53AM EDT 
Donald Trump calls into JD Vance’s NewsNation town hall to ask: “How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?”
Donald Trump calls into JD Vance’s NewsNation town hall to ask: “How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?” NewsNation

At a NewsNation town hall for undecided Detroit voters on Thursday night, vice presidential candidate JD Vance was interrupted by a call from his boss. Donald Trump phoned in with what he considered “quite an interesting” question: “How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?” Vance laughed hard at this for a full 10 seconds, rocking back and forth on his chair like a suck-up, before conceding that the former president is “very brilliant” and telling the audience about the first time Trump met Vance’s wife, Usha. Vance had a harder time answering Trump’s second question—“how brilliant is Kamala?”—exercising rare restraint in dismissing it as a “tough one.” Elsewhere in the program, however, Vance complained that Harris was wasting time on “petty grievances from years ago” in addressing Trump’s alleged admiration of Hitler. Harris called her opponent a “fascist,” echoing recent remarks by former White House chief of staff John Kelly, whom Vance dismissed as a “disgruntled ex-employee.”

Read it at News Nation

2
Kim Kardashian Praises L.A. Prosecutor’s Call to Resentence Menendez Bros
‘I AM GRATEFUL’
Published 10.24.24 7:48PM EDT 
Kim Kardashian
Emma McIntyre/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Kim Kardashian expressed her gratitude to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and the Menendez brother’s friends, families, and supporters on Thursday after Gascón said he would ask a judge to resentence Erik and Lyle, potentially paving the way to their release. “Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menendez brothers’ case and righting a significant wrong,” Kardashian wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story. “Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable.” To the brothers’ loved ones and supporters, she added, “Your voices were heard. The media’s focus, especially on the heels of Ryan Murphy’s TV show, helped expose the abuse and injustices in their case.” Gascón said in a news conference that he would request the brothers’ prior life sentences be lifted, which would make them immediately eligible for parole. “I believe they have paid their debt to society,” he said. In her post, Kardashian, a longtime advocate for death row inmates across the country, said, “I believe in the justice system’s ability to evolve, and I am grateful for a society where we can challenge decisions and seek justice.”

Read it at Deadline

Partner update

Enjoy the Benefits of Effective Supplements That Taste Like Your Favorite Desserts—Save Up to 50% Today
SUPERCHARGE YOUR DAY
AD BY Beam
Updated 10.24.24 9:52AM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 12:00AM EDT 
Beam Dream nighttime sleep supplements in various flavors including White Chocolate Peppermint, Cinnamon Cacao, and Sea Salt Caramel.
Beam

Did you sleep well last night? Are you getting enough essential greens in your diet everyday? Are your hormone levels balanced? The answer to one (or many) of these questions is likely “I don’t know.” Beam supplements help you know. As a leader in the functional wellness space, Beam has created effective and innovative supplements with a dessert-like taste that assist with everything from sleep to hormone health to nutrition and immunity. Beam has an exclusive offer for Daily Beast readers: use the links below to unlock early access to Beam’s sale with discounts up to 50% off site wide.

If you’re looking for a more fulfilling night of rest, Dream is for you. According to a clinical study commissioned by Beam, 93% of participants had improved sleep and woke up feeling more energized and refreshed.

Beam
Up to 50% Off
Buy At Beam

Glow is a hormone-balancing blend crafted specifically for women and it’s one of Beam’s best-selling supplements. Ingredients like selenium and ashwagandha support higher energy levels and healthy hair growth.

Glow
Up to 50% Off
Buy At Beam

This daily dose of 14 super-powered greens like kale, spirulina, and barley supports everyday wellness and overall health without that nasty taste typically associated with green blends. Instead, you’ll enjoy sweet and tart notes of strawberry kiwi.

Greens
Up to 50% Off
Buy At Beam

Order a la carte or become a monthly subscriber to enjoy a 20% discount on all orders, free shipping, and a free frother. Pause or cancel the subscription at any time.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
New York Post Slams Harris as It Endorses Trump for President
‘BACK TO THE FUTURE’
David Gardner 

Reporter

Published 10.25.24 7:25AM EDT 
The New York Post has come out for Donald Trump.
The New York Post has endorsed Donald Trump. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post has endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election race. The traditionally right-leaning publication, with the third-largest print circulation in the country, claimed in a front-page headline on Friday that the former president is the clear choice to “put the nation on the right path.” Referencing Trump’s first spell in the White House after his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton and the 1985 movie starring Michael J. Fox, the Post announced with a headline: “BACK TO THE FUTURE.” While acknowledging that Trump can be “ridiculously hyperbolic,” the Post Editorial Board said his first term results “were paychecks that grew markedly faster than inflation, the lowest unemployment in 50 years, a secure border and peace overseas.” The board added: “In 2021 when Biden-Harris took over, the country took a hard left turn with disastrous results.” The Post blames illegal immigration, “radical and ridiculous culture wars over DEI and gender equality” and a world on the brink of war. “Any close study of her record shows it to be that of a San Francisco progressive,” the Post says of Kamala Harris.

Read it at New York Post

4
Usha Vance's Classmate Says She had No Inner Life
‘SINCERELY’
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 10.25.24 6:03AM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 8:47PM EDT 
J.D. Vance and Usha Vance
Usha Vance stands alongside her husband, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, at the Republican National Convention in July. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

A new profile of Usha Vance written after interviews with her friends and colleagues from law school portrays the would-be second lady as a well-liked, academically impressive student who was on track for a prestigious legal career before her husband’s rapid political ascent to Donald Trump’s running mate. “She didn’t seem to have strong emotions,” one of Usha’s former friends from Yale Law School told The Cut. “It didn’t seem like things got to her that much, and she was never very vulnerable,” the friend said, adding–“sincerely,” according to The Cut–that “I kind of wonder if she’s a sociopath.” In Law School, Usha clerked for future Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and eventually Chief Justice John Roberts. She landed a job in corporate law for Munger, Tolles & Olsen, but never made partner at the firm before resigning after Vance was announced as Trump’s vice presidential pick. Usha was a registered Democrat, who reportedly planned to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Another friend described her speech at the Republican National Convention as “surreal,” The Washington Post reported. However, another friend of the Vances quoted in The Cut said she was fully onboard with her husband’s Trumpian turn: “When people say leave Usha out of it—well, she’s in.” A spokesperson for Usha Vance did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Read it at The Cut

Shop with Scouted

Election Anxiety? Take the Edge Off With These Delta 8 CBD Gummies
CBD-ELICIOUS
Davon Singh
Updated 10.24.24 5:29PM EDT 
Published 10.02.24 2:50PM EDT 
Canna River
Canna River.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Canna River is a jack of all trades when it comes to CBD. It offers a wide range of hemp-infused gummies in delicious flavors like passion orange guava, pink watermelon, kiwi burst, and dragon berry. Whether you’re in need of tension relief, relaxation, or a good night’s sleep, Canna River offers premium, treat-worthy gummies to help you unwind. Its Classic, Calm, Pain, and Sleep gummies feature a potent combination of CBD, CBN, and CBG, delivering targeted support for easing discomfort, enhancing sleep quality and managing stress.

D9 Gummies
30 Gummies per Bag
Buy At Canna River$30

Free Shipping

Looking for something with more oomph? Dive into Canna River’s Delta 8 or Delta 9 gummies. Extracted from the cannabis plant, Delta 8 and Delta 9 deliver a potent, euphoric high. Each D8 gummy packs 25mg of Delta 8 THC, while the D9 gummies offer 10mg of Delta 9 THC combined with 20 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD for a more balanced experience. Plus, you don’t have to worry about any mysterious ingredients or additives you can’t even pronounce with Canna River—the brand’s gummies are sourced from USA-grown, non-GMO hemp and are rigorously tested to ensure quality, potency and safety. Score 30 percent off right now when you enter the code DB30 at checkout.

5
‘Scarface’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
GONE TOO SOON
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.24.24 4:42PM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 4:28PM EDT 
Ángel Salazar.
Actor Ángel Salazar died from acute intoxication from drugs, including cocaine. Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty

Ángel Salazar, the actor famous for playing Chi Chi in the movie Scarface, died from acute drug intoxication—he had a muscle relaxant, an antihistamine, and cocaine in his system at his time of death, TMZ reported. In combination with hardening arteries and heart disease, the mix of drugs killed Salazar. He died Aug. 10, aged 68, at a friend’s apartment in Brooklyn. Salazar fled Cuba as a boy, swimming across Guantánamo Bay to reach the infamous U.S. naval base. He first made a name for himself performing stand-up in New York City’s comedy clubs. But he was best known for playing Chi Chi, sidekick to Al Pacino’s drug lord Tony Montana, in the 1983 film about the Cuban refugees’ bloody efforts to build a drug empire. Although he would never top the notoriety he earned for Scarface, Salazar would go on to star alongside Tom Hanks in the 1988 comedy-romance Punchline and worked with Pacino again on the 1993 thriller Carlito’s Way.

Read it at TMZ

6
Star Files for Divorce as Hugh Jackman Romance Rumors Swirl
SOMEONE LIKE YOU
David Gardner 

Reporter

Updated 10.24.24 2:39PM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 9:09AM EDT 
Sutton Foster is getting divorced amid rumours of a relationship with Hugh Jackman.
Sutton Foster is getting divorced amid rumours of a relationship with Hugh Jackman. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Broadway actress Sutton Foster is divorcing her screenwriter husband Ted Griffin amid rumors of a romance with her former co-star Hugh Jackman, according to the New York Post’s Page Six. The Younger actress reportedly filed for an uncontested divorce on Tuesday in New York County Supreme Court after 10 years of marriage. Page Six quotes “multiple sources” saying that Foster, 49, and Jackman, 56, who starred together in The Music Man, have fallen in love. “They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source previously told the outlet. Jackman filed for divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of 27 years, in September 2023, releasing a statement: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” Griffin, the screenwriter for Ocean’s Eleven, married Tony-winner Foster in Santa Barbara, California in October 2014. The couple have a daughter, seven, they adopted in 2017.

Hugh Jackman Makes Public Plea for Missing Broadway Star

ALERT
Emell Derra Adolphus, Mathew Murphy
‘Hamilton’ Dancer Zelig Williams
Read it at Page Six

7
Biden to Issue Rare Apology to Indigenous Americans
JUSTICE
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.24.24 4:47PM EDT 
Secretary Deb Haaland speaks onstage during in the first-ever National Outdoor Recreation Executive Forum hosted by Outdoor Recreation Roundtable at Decatur House on May 07, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Secretary Deb Haaland speaks onstage during in the first-ever National Outdoor Recreation Executive Forum hosted by Outdoor Recreation Roundtable at Decatur House on May 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Outdoor Recreat

Joe Biden is expected to officially apologize Friday for the boarding school system, which forcibly removed Indigenous children from their parents and sought to assimilate them. “I would never have guessed in a million years that something like this would happen,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, who is Indigenous. “It’s a big deal to me. I’m sure it will be a big deal to all of Indian Country.” Haaland launched an investigation into the boarding school system shortly after becoming secretary, which found that 18,000 children were taken from their parents over a 150 year period in an effort to take tribal lands. The investigation also uncovered over 1,000 deaths. The second phase of the investigation included gathering testimonies from survivors. The final report recommended an acknowledgement and apology for the policy. Haaland, whose grandparents were taken to boarding schools, took this suggestion to Biden. No president has ever formally apologized for the boarding school policy, nor any other part of the U.S. government’s devastation of Indigenous people. Haaland will accompany Biden to his first diplomatic visit to a tribal nation, where he will deliver the apology. “It will be one of the high points of my entire life,” Haaland said.

Read it at AP

8
Stevie Nicks to Katy Perry: ‘Get Off the Internet’
'STEELY LOOK'
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 10.24.24 2:06PM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 2:05PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Singers Katy Perry and Stevie Nicks attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Singers Katy Perry and Stevie Nicks attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage) Larry Busacca/WireImage

Stevie Nicks schooled Katy Perry 10 years ago, when she told the pop star to “get off the internet.” Nicks told the anecdote in a long-ranging interview with Rolling Stone. “Katy Perry was talking to me about the internet armies of all the girl singers, and how cruel and rancid they were," the Fleetwood Mac singer said, after which Perry asked her who her music “rivals” were. Nicks responded, with a “steely look,” that she “wouldn’t know because I’m not on the internet.” Nicks expressed her distaste for music stars rivaling each other with their internet fans. “I hate it,” she said, as she told Perry, “I don’t have rivals. I have friends. All the other women singers that I know are friends. Nobody’s competing. Get off the internet and you won’t have rivals either.” Aside from her comments about Perry, elsewhere in the interview Nicks discussed her support for Kamala Harris. “I don’t like the word ‘endorsing,’“ she said, “but what I like is the fact that she is our great hope to save the world.”

Read it at Rolling Stone

Shop with Scouted

SolaWave’s New Red Light Eye Mask Targets Crow’s Feet and Puffiness in Just Three Minutes
BRIGHT EYES
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 10.18.24 8:09PM EDT 
Published 09.24.24 3:39PM EDT 
SolaWave Red Light Therapy Eye Mask | Scouted, The Daily Beast
SolaWave.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Known for its celebrity-approved 4-in-1 Skincare Wand, SolaWave is a leader in the ever-expanding red and infrared light therapy beauty tech space. The brand recently launched a full-face LED Light Therapy Face Mask and a Red Light Therapy Eye Mask, which sold out in just 24 hours after being released. Finally, the brand restocked the viral eye mask, but stock is selling out quickly once again and, honestly, we understand why. While there are plenty of red light therapy masks on the market today, there aren’t many beauty tech devices harnessing the modality that specifically targets the delicate (and often overlooked) eye region. SolaWaves’s FDA-cleared eye mask is engineered with a blend of red (630nm), amber (605nm), deep red (660nm) and infrared (880nm) LED lights that work to soften fine lines and crow’s feet, depuff eye bags, erase hyperpigmentation and discoloration and lift sagging skin in just three minutes daily.

Eye Recovery Pro Mask With Red & Infrared Light Therapy
Buy At SolaWave

Unlike other devices, SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Eye Mask is designed with medical-grade silicone to mold to the contours of the orbital region and adjustable velcro straps for a bespoke fit (and better penetration). Plus, the hands-free eye mask is lightweight and foolproof to use, so you can efficiently work, walk, watch TV, or do chores during the quick treatment, which means you’ll actually use it. If you’re looking for a powerful LED device that addresses the eye region like nothing else on the market (or are trying to push back quarterly Botox appointments), grab one of SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Eye Masks now before they sell out again.

9
Former GOP Rep. Fred Upton Backs Harris: Trump Is ‘Just Totally Unhinged’
‘CHAOS’
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Published 10.24.24 11:09AM EDT 
Fred Upton, the Republican former congressman, endorsed Kamala Harris for president.
Fred Upton, the Republican former congressman, endorsed Kamala Harris for president. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Fred Upton, the Republican former Michigan congressman who spent 36 years in the House, announced Thursday that he’s endorsing Kamala Harris for president. Upton, who retired two years ago after becoming one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, told The Detroit News that the former president hasn’t “changed his colors.” “Watching Trump day after day, he’s ignored the advice of many senior, respected Republicans to stay on the issues,” the 71-year-old said. “Instead, he’s still talking about the election being stolen, trashing women left and right. He’s just totally unhinged. We don’t need this chaos. We need to move forward, and that’s why I’m where I am.” Upton said he’s already cast his ballot for Harris, marking the first time he’s ever voted to elect a Democrat president. Trump celebrated in 2022 when Upton announced his retirement, but one of his campaign spokespeople was dismissive about news of his endorsement for Harris on Thursday. “Any ‘Republican’ campaigning for another four years of unfettered illegal immigration and rising prices under Kamala Harris is neither Republican nor worth listening to,” said Victoria LaCivita, communications director for the Trump campaign in Michigan.

Read it at The Detroit News

10
Wisconsin GOP State Senator Is Voting Harris Over Trump
FRIENDLY FIRE
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.24.24 3:22PM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 3:10PM EDT 
Robert Cowles
MADISON, WI - MARCH 08: Republican Wisconsin state Sen. Robert Cowles looks on during a session of the State Senate at the Wisconsin State Capitol on March 8, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin. As demonstations continue at the Wisconsin State Capitol against Governor Scott Walker's attempt to push through a bill that would restrict collective bargaining for most government workers in the state, two republican senators are reportedly wavering on their support of governor Walker's budget bill. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Robert Cowles, a Republican state senator in the crucial swing state Wisconsin, has said he is voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, rather than his party’s candidate, Donald Trump. “I really think this is one of the most important things I’ve done,” Cowles said on a podcast for Civic Media, a Wisconsin news radio website. “Trump has to be defeated, and we have to protect the Constitution,” he added. “And the country will go on, even with some liberal things that Harris might do, or might not do.” He called Trump a “totalitarian” and a “fascist,” and referenced the bombshell Atlantic report in which the GOP nominee’s former chief of staff said Trump praised Adolf Hitler. Cowles, the longest serving Wisconsin state senator, is not seeking re-election for another term after a total of 42 years in the state’s legislature. Cowles joins a number of Republicans who have endorsed Harris over Trump, including former Vice President Dick Cheney, his daughter former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, and former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger. With less than two weeks to election day, Trump and Harris are fighting a neck-and-neck battle for Wisconsin—a recent poll had the state deadlocked—and its 10 electoral college votes.

Read it at Civic Media

