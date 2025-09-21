Trump, 79, Debuts Shiny New Hand Makeup at Black-Tie Dinner
HAND WATCH DAY 245
President Donald Trump debuted his latest hand look at the American Cornerstone Institute Founders Dinner at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate in Virginia on Saturday night. Having looked decidedly black-and-blue on Friday, Trump’s right hand appeared to have had a fresh lick of paint or, at the very least, been touched up by someone who knows how to wield concealer. Trump’s right hand has sported an unsightly discoloration since February. The White House initially attributed the bruising to frequent hand-shaking and the use of aspirin, which can affect circulation. In July, Trump’s physician noted the aspirin use was part of a treatment regime for chronic venous insufficiency, which the president has been diagnosed with. However, this condition typically affects the legs, not the hands, which does explain the “cankles” Trump has been seen sporting as of late. Trump made a series of bizarre remarks at the dinner on Saturday, including the claim that George Washington would have voted for his “America First” agenda. He also claimed that he suggested to King Charles III, on his recent visit to the United Kingdom, that he should adopt the moniker of England’s historic Norman settler, William the Conqueror. Experts have previously suggested that the bruising on Trump’s hand is a sign of more serious health issues, including the early stages of dementia.