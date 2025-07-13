Trump Flags He’s Not Letting 2020 Election Loss Go
President Donald Trump still expects FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the “stolen” 2020 election, he signaled in a post made to Truth Social. Buried in the post, published on Saturday as an attempt to defend Attorney General Pam Bondi from attacks from within the Trump administration, Trump wrote, “Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein.” The belief that Trump, and not President Joe Biden, won the 2020 election was the driving force behind the attempted insurrection on January 6, 2021 by Trump supporters, and has been dismissed by all but Trump’s most avid supporters as a conspiracy theory. “LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!" Trump raged on Saturday. “The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more."