Trump Fumes Over Rumor of Good News for an Enemy in Late-Night Meltdown

President Donald Trump vowed in a late-night social media rant to get to the bottom of what he sees as a “sick rumor” that long-time Late Night host Seth Meyers’ contract has been extended.

“There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at about 2 a.m. Washington time. “He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child. So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!”

It wasn’t immediately clear what Trump was talking about.

This season's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' has repeatedly mocked President Donald Trump. NBC

Following a 13-year stint on Saturday Night Live, Meyers took over as the host of Late Night in 2014. Last year, he and NBC inked a renewal deal that will keep him at the helm through 2028, Variety reported at the time.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and NBC for comment.

Since taking office in January, Trump has launched a series of crusades against the major TV networks—including NBC—and against late-night TV hosts who have skewered his presidency.

Meyers has mocked the president’s tariff policies, Kennedy Center takeover, and Washington, D.C., troop deployment, among other policies, and called out dysfunction in his administration.

In July, Trump celebrated the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show and predicted Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon would be next.

Meyers, Kimmel, and Fallon joined Jon Stewart, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, and John Oliver to show solidarity with Colbert, appearing on his show soon after the news broke that The Late Show would end in May 2026, when Colbert’s contract expires.

Before the cancellation, Colbert had ripped into his own network for paying Trump a $16 million settlement over allegations that CBS’s 60 Minutes had deceptively edited its 2024 interview with Kamala Harris, calling the payment a “big fat bribe.”

Bosses at CBS’s parent company, Paramount—which made the payment as the network was seeking government approval for an $8 billion merger with Skydance—say the cancellation was purely financial.

President Trump celebrated the cancellation of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' in July. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

But former Paramount boss Shari Redstone later called the $16 million settlement a “no-brainer” given that the company’s shareholders were eager to cash in on the deal and needed the Trump White House to cooperate.

As part of the settlement, CBS agreed to include “multiple viewpoints” in its coverage—which Trump lawyers understood to refer to $20 million worth of public service announcements selected by the White House—and to ends any diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

Following his success in pressuring CBS to kowtow to the administration, Trump has set his sights on ABC and Meyers’ network, NBC. Over the weekend, the president accused the networks of being “FAKE NEWS” and producing “crooked journalism,” and said they should lose their licenses.

Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers appeared on 'The Late Show' in July to show solidarity with Stephen Colbert. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

“Despite a very high popularity and, according to many, among the greatest 8 months in Presidential History, ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES,” he ranted. “IF THAT IS THE CASE, THEY ARE SIMPLY AN ARM OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY AND SHOULD, ACCORDING TO MANY, HAVE THEIR LICENSES REVOKED BY THE FCC. I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy!!! MAGA.”