Seth Meyers Jumps on the Trump-Has-a-Small-Penis Joke Train

Seth Meyers took a cue from South Park on Wednesday with a below-the-belt shot at President Donald Trump.

The late-night host showed a clip of Trump explaining Wednesday morning why he’ll be hosting the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. Trump claimed he didn’t want to host it, but he’d been begged to do it by his staff.

“Well, I think you deserve the award for best original screenplay,“ Meyers told Trump. ”Because that’s definitely a fake conversation that did not happen.”

Meyers did an impression of Trump further embellishing the story, joking, “And then I said, ‘What will I wear?’ And they said, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll make a special tuxedo that’s big enough for your incredibly large penis.’”

“Their words,” Meyers continued in his Trump impression. “Not fools on that, they wised up.”

Late Night With Seth Meyers, Meyers talking about Trump's Kennedy Center announcement NBC

Meyers’ joke about Trump pretending to be well-endowed comes after weeks of jokes surrounding Trump’s manhood.

The most shocking of them came from South Park, which ended its season 27 premiere with a live-action clip of a Trump impersonator stripping down in the desert and showing his “teeny tiny” penis.

Two days before that, The Daily Show‘s Jon Stewart accused Trump of “suffering terribly from a case of chronic penis insufficiency.”

That same week, CBS’ Stephen Colbert jokingly referred to Trump as “Micropenis DJT.”

The rest of Meyers’ “Closer Look” segment focused on the Trump administration’s threats to send federal troops into other major cities after Washington, D.C.

“Trump doesn’t want to fix problems in big cities because he loves problems in big cities,” Meyers claimed. “They can distract from his problems.”

Calling back to an earlier clip he showed of Trump declaring that America is turning into a “crime pot,” Meyers concluded with a list of Trump’s own problems he wants to distract people from: