Trump Gives Bonkers All-Caps Medical Advice in Unhinged Post

President Donald Trump fired off a bizarre all-caps Truth Social post containing dubious medical advice on Friday morning.

The commander-in-chief launched into his screed about Tylenol and vaccines while traveling to the Ryder Cup on Long Island.

“Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY,” Trump wrote. “DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS!”

President Donald Trump briefly spoke with reporters on Friday before flying to watch the Ryder Cup with his granddaughter Kai Trump. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump, 79, followed up his screed with a much more serene post minutes later: “Flying over Ryder Cup, now! DJT.”

Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. directly linked the use of Tylenol by pregnant women to a spike in the autism rate in children—a claim that many health experts, including those in MAGA, have shot down.

The president claimed that the Amish and Cuba—two population bases that, he suggests, do not have access to Tylenol—have no autism in their communities.

“Don’t take Tylenol, don’t take it,” he said. “If you just can’t… I mean, it’s just fight like hell not to take it. There may be a point where you have to and that you have to work out with yourself. So don’t take Tylenol.”

President Donald Trump appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr to lead the Department of Health and Human Services despite his lack of any formal education in medicine. Andrew Harkin/Getty Images

In his post on Friday, Trump extended his Tylenol warning to children. He also urged against children receiving vaccines—such as MMR and chickenpox—in the same sitting.

Trump, of course, has no background in medicine, nor does Kennedy, who ran for president last year as a devout vaccine skeptic. Trump did not cite a source for his medical recommendations on Friday.

The Kennedy scion, 71, has seen his popularity with Americans plummet this week, and Democrats are now weighing whether they should seek to have him impeached.

“His contempt for science, the constant spreading of conspiracy theories, and his complete disregard for the thousands of research hours spent by America’s top doctors and experts is unprecedented, reckless, and dangerous,” said Democratic Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens on Thursday.