Trump Shockingly Brands the White House ‘S*** House’

President Donald Trump deployed some surprisingly crass language when discussing the White House during an address on Monday evening.

Speaking to attendees at his Rose Garden Club Dinner, hosted in the newly renovated Rose Garden, the 79-year-old shared that first lady Melania Trump had told him to “act presidential” and not use “foul language” before he went and did exactly that.

“This place was not properly taken care of,” Trump said, gesturing to his surroundings. “I was told by my wife, ‘You have to act presidential, so don’t use foul language.‘ I won’t, therefore.”

“Normally I would have said it was a s--thouse,” he continued. “But I don’t want to say that,” he added, before going on to describe everything that was wrong with the White House when he moved back in.

“The columns were falling down, the plaster was falling off... You made a speech, and they would say, ‘Couldn’t you fix up the paint job up there?’” he joked. “This place is tippy-top now, including all of the brand new beautiful stone, I paid for it myself, all of the stone, all of the different things we have.”

“We’re bringing the White House back to shape,” he added, before boasting about his new marble statues of Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin.

President Donald Trump looks at a newly installed statue of Alexander Hamilton that was mistaken for one of Thomas Jefferson, as he returns to the White House, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Washington, D.C., on March 1, 2026. Nathan Howard/Reuters

“I spent a lot of time on bringing this house back, because this house was in very bad shape. Those walls were in horrible shape,” he continued, pointing in front of him. “Look at them now, they’re perfect. The plaster was falling off, it was terrible. It’s the White House, it’s gotta look incredible. It’s gotta be pristine.”

Like clockwork, he then began waxing poetic about his favorite subject: his $400 million ballroom.

“The big thing is, we’re building a ballroom in the back, which will be, I think, the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world. You’ll never see anything like it. And it’ll also be very safe, it’s got glass this thick,” he added. “It’s at the highest level of safety, and you won’t have a situation like you had two weeks ago on Saturday night.”

Trump has been obsessed with showing off mockups of the ballroom. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner last month, Trump and his allies were quick to begin pushing the narrative that building his extravagant ballroom was a matter of ensuring the president’s safety.

“We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, and I will say, you know, it’s not a particularly secure building,” Trump told reporters, referring to the Washington Hilton where the event was held.

“This is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we’re planning at the White House. It’s actually a larger room and it’s much more secure. It’s got gun proof, it’s bulletproof glass,” he added.