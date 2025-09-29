Trump Insiders Reveal Everyone Has Totally Had It With One World Leader

The Trump administration is getting sick and tired of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid attempts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

Ahead of crunch talks between “Bibi” Netanyahu and President Donald Trump on Monday, White House insiders told Axios who they blame for the failure to end the conflict and why global support for Israel during the war is plummeting.

“Everyone—and I mean everyone—is exasperated with Bibi,” one administration official familiar with the peace talks told Axios.

Donald Trump is hoping Benjamin Netanyahu will agree to his 21-point peace proposal during Monday's visit to the White House. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Another Trump adviser said that even some of the president’s closest allies—White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser Jared Kushner—have “just about had it” with Netanyahu.

“Steve was handling Israel more, and Jared was with the Arab states. But both are at their wits’ end with Israel,” the adviser told Axios.

Witkoff and Kushner, who has been brought back into Trump’s fold as a sort of Middle East envoy, met with Netanyahu in New York on Sunday.

Part of the frustration with Netanyahu stems from Israel’s surprise targeting of Hamas leaders in Qatar, which the U.S. was not made aware of until the missiles were already in the air.

The strikes on the U.S. ally in Doha—the sixth country Israel has targeted since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas in 2024—were internationally condemned and blamed for severely setting back any hopes of a peace deal.

The White House has noted there has been a dramatic decline in support for the U.S. backing Israel's war in Gaza. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump told Axios that negotiations over his plan to end the war in Gaza, as well as wider Middle East conflicts, are “at their final stages,” and said he hopes to get an agreement over the line during his meeting with Netanyahu on Monday.

“If we get this done, it will be a great day for Israel and for the Middle East. It will be the first chance for real peace in the Middle East. But we have to get it done first,” Trump said.

There is a growing sense within the White House that Trump will finally turn on his longtime ally if the Israeli leader does not support the president’s peace deal plans.

The Trump adviser told Axios they believe public opinion will show that if Netanyahu doesn’t back Trump’s plan, the Israeli prime minister will be solely blamed for the war continuing, and for “enabling Hamas and doing nothing for the Palestinians who have so many humanitarian needs. People will continue to starve. Let’s hope we get there.”