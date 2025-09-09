Trump Hands His Favorite Son-in-Law a New Job

Donald Trump has reportedly tasked Jared Kushner with drafting plans for the “day after” any prospective ceasefire is agreed between Israel and Hamas.

The Trump insider—who is officially a private citizen—was spotted in Miami sitting down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-hand man, Ron Dermer.

Businessman and investor Kushner, who is also Ivanka Trump’s husband, does not hold an official title in the second Trump administration, but appears to have a role in the peace efforts.

Kushner, who's married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, has increasingly emerged as the White House's man on the War in Gaza. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

The hush-hush session came as a fresh U.S. proposal aimed at ending the war in Gaza and hammering out what comes after a ceasefire.

The meeting also included Steve Witkoff, a White House envoy, according to a U.S. official and another source with knowledge of the talks. Former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, who is also involved in the peace effort, was also there.

Kushner's joined in advising the White House by former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair. China News Service/China News Service via Getty Ima

Kushner previously worked as a senior adviser during Trump’s first term, when he was central to brokering a series of normalization agreements between Israel and other Middle Eastern countries, known as the Abraham Accords.

A U.S. real estate mogul in his own right, he’s become a significant player in Middle Eastern business circles and is the largest investor in Israeli insurance and financial group Phoenix Holdings.

Kushner and Blair met with Trump, Witkoff, and several other senior MAGA officials two weeks ago.

According to Axios, Trump is understood to have been impressed by Kushner’s suggestions, signing off on them, and tasking him with developing a more detailed plan for any post-war scenario.

Last week, Witkoff shared new U.S. proposals with Hamas for prospective terms of a ceasefire deal. These include the release of all 48 hostages, including the 28 presumed dead, still in Hamas captivity following the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in 2023, ending Israel’s bombardment of Gaza City, and a start to negotiations on ending the conflict, as well as the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian territory.

“We’re working on a solution that maybe could be very good,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “I think we’re gonna have a deal on Gaza very soon. It’s a hell of a problem.”

The president has previously courted considerable controversy with proposals for transforming Gaza into a tourist enclave, dubbed the “Riviera of the Middle East,” in part by expelling the beleaguered remaining Palestinian population from the Israeli-occupied territory.

The backlash only deepened in February after Trump shared an outlandish AI-generated video on social media featuring a deranged rendering of not only a “Trump Gaza” hotel, but also the shirtless U.S. and Israeli presidents sipping drinks poolside at the imagined luxury resort.