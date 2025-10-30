Trump Issues Laundry List of Enemies to Investigate

President Donald Trump has issued a laundry list of political enemies he wants investigated in a Truth Social post riddled with dramatic name-calling and failing syntax.

Continuing his personal revenge campaign against high-profile foes, Trump lashed out at a roster of officials who worked on the 2016 Russia collusion investigation, his two impeachments and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack inquiry.

Donald Trump wants investigations into a roster of officials who worked on the 2016 Russia investigation, his two impeachments, and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack inquiry. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Former FBI Agent Walter Giardina is a DIRTY COP! He should be, along with Deranged Jack Smith, the sinister team of Lisa Monaco and Andrew Weissmann, Liddle’ Jay Bratt, Norm Eisen and his FAKE Charity, CREW, Christopher Wray, Merrick Garland, Thomas Windom, who dreamt up the corrupt J-6 Witch Hunt, should be investigated, immediately,” the 79-year-old president wrote. “They are a disgrace to our Nation. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump, who is currently in South Korea, sent the message at 5:55 a.m. local time.

While the president may find his rage-posting therapeutic during his six-day Asia tour, it could be setting his aides on edge.

Three Trump officials told Zeteo earlier this month that they fear the president’s Truth Social tirades against his political enemies could be used against the administration in court.

Four people on Trump’s long list of enemies—former FBI Director James Comey, New York attorney general Letitia James, and former national security adviser John Bolton—have already been indicted after pressure from the president.

But both Comey and James are seeking to have their case thrown out by arguing that they are the victims of selective or vindictive prosecutions overseen by Trump.

“WHY?? There is no need to do the defense’s work for them.” one senior Trump appointee lamented, according to Zeteo, after seeing Trump’s bombshell post in September ordering Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute his enemies.

President Donald Trump is targeting former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, former Attorney General Merrick Garland, and former FBI Director Christopher Wray. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The president’s newest Truth Social diatribe lashes out against former FBI Special Agent Walter Giardina and former DOJ prosecutor Andrew Weissman, both of whom worked on the investigation into Russian interference in Trump’s 2016 election victory.

In addition, Trump once again targeted Jack Smith, the former Justice Department special counsel who pursued criminal cases related to Trump’s alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election results and his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Jay Bratt and Thomas Windom served as top deputies to Smith.

Meanwhile, Norman Eisen served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee for Trump’s first impeachment in 2020.

Trump also extended his retribution campaign to Christopher Wray, who served as FBI director from 2017 to 2025; Merrick Garland, the attorney general under the Biden administration; and Lisa Monaco, Garland’s deputy attorney general.