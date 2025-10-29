Trump Lusts Over More Gold as South Korea Crowns Him in Bling

South Korea fed Donald Trump’s unhinged appetite for gold by lavishing the president with gilded gifts, including an ornate crown.

Trump, who has been steadily remaking the White House to fit his signature flashy, gold-adorned taste, was flattered by South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at a ceremony at the Gyeongju National Museum.

The diplomatic tour has fueled concerns for the 79-year-old’s health as he makes random roams and off-script rambles during a three-nation tour of key allies.

Trump was presented with a replica of a crown worn by the kings of Silla, at the Gyeongju National Museum in Gyeongju. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

During Trump’s stop in South Korea for the final leg of his tour of East Asia, he was gifted a gilded replica of an ancient Korean royal crown, which his counterpart said “symbolizes the divine connection between the authority of the heavens and the sovereignty on Earth, as well as the strong leadership and authority of a leader.”

Trump was also presented with South Korea’s highest honor, the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, a large medallion hung on a golden necklace.

And... there's the crown.

“It’s really beautiful. I’d like to wear it right now,” Trump told Lee, lusting over the glittering object.

Lee proclaimed a new “golden age” of bilateral relations.

The leader was attempting to woo Trump into lowering the 25 percent U.S. tariffs on South Korea. His office said his choice of dress “reflects President Trump’s taste for gold, captures the golden future of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the status of South Korea.”

It appeared to have paid off, as both countries said they had reached a broad trade deal following talks. Presidential aide Kim Yong-beom said the two nations would cut reciprocal tariffs to 15 percent as previously agreed.

Trump has embarked on a mission to give the White House a golden makeover. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Trump received the gilded goodies as he embarks on his self-appointed architectural mission to turn the White House into the golden-drenched palace of his dreams. He has gilded the Oval Office with Rococo mirrors, gold medallions, and eagle figurines, all with the help of his personal “gold guy,” who he flew in on Air Force One, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In a March interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Trump said the Oval Office “needed a little life” and said angels “bring good luck.”

The president said, “And we need a lot of luck in this country with what they have done over the last four years.”

Trump has also rolled out gold coasters stamped with his name.

“It’s the Golden Office for the Golden Age,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told WSJ in an email.

Whether Trump’s new shiny trophies from Seoul will make the cut for his White House display remains to be seen.