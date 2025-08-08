Donald Trump Jr. is keeping up his streak as purveyor of unusual memes involving his father with a new Instagram post featuring Donald Sr. on the roof of the White House.

The image, taken from a meme account on X called "Grand Old Memes" and which is at least partially AI-generated, shows Donald Trump on the roof of the White House, throwing a neon green dildo onto a basketball court of WNBA players below.

“Posted without further comment,” Trump Jr. wrote, alongside a trio of laughing emojis.

The meme is a reference both to the president’s recent stroll around the roof of the White House, and to a recent incident involving Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

Cunningham was struck by a sex toy that was thrown onto the court during a WNBA game between Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.

Just days prior, she pleaded with fans via X, to ”stop throwing dildos on the court... you’re going to hurt one of us.”

Following the incident on Tuesday, she quoted her own post and added, “this did NOT age well.”

this did NOT age well. https://t.co/K1WGbOWEjJ — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 6, 2025

While no arrests were made in relation to that incident, at least two men have been arrested for throwing sex toys at WNBA games in recent weeks. One 18-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after his green projectile struck an adult attendee and his 9-year-old niece.

The Los Angeles Times traces the trend of throwing sex toys, which it notes are “seemingly always colored green”, to late July, when one was thrown during a Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream game. The culprit involved in that incident, a 23-year old man, was arrested.

The president’s eldest son has grown fond of posting memes involving his father, raising eyebrows last week when he posted an AI-generated image of Trump Sr. in an all-denim outfit, a reference to Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle campaign.