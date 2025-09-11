Donald Trump Jr.: Trans People Are More Dangerous Than al Qaeda

On the anniversary of 9/11, Donald Trump Jr. unleashed a stinging rebuke of transgender people that compared them to the terrorists who committed the attacks.

“I can’t name, including probably like Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, a group that is more violent per capita than the radical trans moment,” the president’s son said during an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show on Thursday.

He went on to say that there are probably many “mass killings” that the public does not know about “because you’re not allowed to talk about the truth.”

“I’m sure people are totally sane after jacking themselves up on hormones given to them by some rainbow hair freak doctor because they think men can somehow magically become women,” the president’s son added.

Donald Trump Jr. with Bettina Anderson at the White House on July 29. The president's eldest son lambasted the “radical trans movement” on Thursday after unverified reports that Charlie Kirk's shooter wrote transgender-related messages on bullet casings. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The virulent rant came one day after Charlie Kirk, who Trump Jr. called “a little brother,” was gunned down at the age of 31 during an event in Utah.

Kirk was answering a question about mass shootings and transgender people when he was shot in the neck by an unnamed suspect, who is still at large.

On Thursday morning, a Wall Street Journal report indicated that investigators found ammunition featuring “expressions of transgender and antifascist ideology” in the magazine of the rifle believed to have been used in the shooting.

The Journal‘s report cited unnamed law enforcement sources, and a senior law enforcement official told the New York Times that the report has not been verified by analysts from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

The Journal report came two hours after the conservative podcaster Steven Crowder posted an unverified screenshot that he claimed was taken from an internal ATF email discussing the bullet casings.

Trump Jr. and Kelly both seized on the report, which comes weeks after a transgender person killed two children at a church in Minneapolis.

In the aftermath of that shooting, the Justice Department reportedly weighed proposals to restrict the right of transgender people to own guns.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration barred transgender people from serving in the military and restricted where transgender inmates could be held in federal prisons.

Last month, Trump Jr. took to X and wrote, “It’s almost like guns aren’t the problem,” along with a list of mass shootings he claimed had been committed by trans people.

He expanded on that claim on Thursday, telling Kelly that “it feels like [trans people] have done practically every mass shooting in America for the last few years.”

Data from the Gun Violence Archive, which has been tracking mass shootings since 2013, found in 2023 that 0.1% of cases involved a transgender person. Several other archives have reported that somewhere between 96% and 98% of mass shootings have been committed by cisgender men since tracking began.

Charlie Kirk throws MAGA hats to the crowd after arriving at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on September 10, 2025. Kirk was speaking on a stop during his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

In addition to his claims about transgender people, the president’s son echoed his comments selectively blaming far-left rhetoric for escalating political violence.

“The reality is... we’ve seen they’re not willing to be nice,” Trump Jr. said about Democrats.

“The violence is only going one way.”

While the deadly attack on Kirk, the two attempted assassinations on Trump last year, and a 2017 shooting at a congressional baseball practice all notably targeted conservatives, there have been several violent attacks on Democratic politicians in recent years as well.

Sophie Hortman, Colin Hortman, and Gov. Tim Walz attend the funeral of Melissa and Mark Hortman. The man who killed the Minnesota lawmaker also shot a Democratic state senator and his wife, both of whom survived the attack. Alex Kormann/via REUTERS

In 2018, a Trump supporter attempted to send pipe bombs to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

In 2022, Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer by a man who was trying to find his wife, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The president later joked about that attack at a state party convention in 2023.

Most recently, in July of this year, the speaker of the Minnesota House, Melissa Hortman, was slain along with her husband by a man who had a list of 45 other Democrats he aimed to target.

As the search for the shooter who killed Kirk continued on Wednesday night, President Donald Trump addressed the nation and labeled the deadly violence “the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible.”

“Radical-left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives,” the president said.

Elizabeth Warren on people who say Dems needs to tone down their rhetoric: "Oh, please. Why don't you start with the president of the United States? And every ugly meme he's posted and every ugly word." pic.twitter.com/v2KA3i13ie — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2025

Some Democratic politicians, including Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), were quick to point out that the president frequently demonizes his own political opponents—a tendency that his eldest son emulated on Thursday.

During the podcast episode, Donald Trump Jr. said that Democrats are “actually insane” and decried the “craziness and insanity coming out“ of TV networks such as MSNBC.