Don Jr.’s Girlfriend Roasts His Viral Chest Photo With a Joke About ‘Cup Sizes’

It took just one snap of Donald Trump Jr. striding behind his dad on the South Lawn for social media to go to town over the 47-year-old’s weirdly large chest.

And, in classic Trump tradition, within hours, the president’s son had attempted to turn it into a money-making opportunity.

One post, in which the image was shared without comment by journalist Aaron Rupar on X, led Don Jr.’s “rack” to become one of Wednesday’s most unlikeliest viral moments.

The roasting was ruthless. “Where’s his bra?” one user giggled, while another wondered, “Is this picture edited or does he legit have t--s?” A third observer offered the classic cold-weather verdict: “Must be chilly.”

The photo could have proved embarrassing—and might well have been for Don’s famously thin-skinned father. But not, apparently, to Trump Jr.

Enter Bettina Anderson. In an Instagram Story, the socialite turned comedian, when she slapped a hot-pink caption over a screenshot of the tweet.

“They say opposites attract, but apparently so do cup sizes,” she wrote, alongside with two coconut emojis. “When your boyfriend’s chest is giving more cleavage than yours... should I be jealous or just ask for his workout routine?”

Finishing with a flourish, she added: “I fell for his heart... and accidentally bounced off his chest.”

Bettina Anderson turned what could have been an embarrassing moment into a comedy win. TheDailyBeast/Instagram

Don Jr., to his credit, took it in the spirit it was intended—jokingly reaching out to American Eagle.

Re-sharing the denim pic he wrote: “Yo, @americaneagle call me! 👍📞 @autismcapital thanks for the biz plan!”

Donald Trump Jnr. got into the spirit by sharing a photoshopped image of him posing like Sydney Sweeney did for American Eagle. TheDailyBeast/Instagram

In the comments he added, “They ain’t small but definitely too solid to motorboat. 😉”

Motorboating, for the uninitiated, is a term for placing one’s face between a pair of breasts and making the sound of a motorboat with one’s lips whilst moving the head from side to side.

Trump Jr.’s cheeky reference took its inspiration from Sydney Sweeney’s recent (and controversial) American Eagle “great jeans” campaign, which sparked its own culture-war squabble, and Anderson clearly thinks her beau deserves a sequel.

Sydney Sweeney poses for American Eagle in the original thirst-trap image which inspired Trump Jnr.'s post. American Eagle

Four hours later, she was at it again, posting a photoshopped shot of Don Jr. reclining in a full Canadian tuxedo with the words, “My guy 🫠… Get at us @AmericanEagle.”

Anderson seems smitten with her big-chested lover. TheDailyBeast/Instagram

Anderson’s flair for memes at least gives her something to do. The 38-year-old Columbia-educated art-history grad has been dubbed a “housewife with no chores” and one of Palm Beach’s most eligible bachelorettes, with a résumé that includes environmental philanthropy and cameos at society galas.

The model’s earliest brush with MAGA high society came at last July’s Republican National Convention, where cameras caught her seated just behind Trump Jr. and his then-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Within months, the pair were reportedly getting cozy in Palm Beach, and by December the Daily Mail had published photos of them strolling hand-in-hand.

Since first going public, Trump insiders have alternately gushed over and side-eyed Anderson’s ascent as she scored a seat beside Don Jr. at president Trump’s March address to Congress and an invite to Tiffany Trump’s bunny-themed baby shower the following month.

Donald Trump Jr. has been seen in public more and more with his girlfriend Bettina Anderson since getting together last year. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump Jr. has never really discussed the end of his five-year relationship with Guilfoyle—whom he began dating in 2018 and proposed to in 2020—but told Page Six in December that they would “never stop caring for each other.”

Having moved on to Anderson, he’s clearly having some fun, with the pair content to laugh off nipple-gate—and maybe land a lucrative denim deal in the process.

The Daily Beast has contacted American Eagle to gauge their interest in signing up the voluptuous Trump heir as its next unlikely influencer.