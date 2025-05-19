Donald Trump Jr.’s Post About Joe Biden’s Cancer Sparks Fury
Donald Trump Jr.’s attempt at compassion towards Joe Biden lasted just a few hours on Sunday after the former president’s office announced he’d been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone. “What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” President Donald Trump’s son posted on X, hours after sharing a post about setting aside politics to wish Joe Biden a speedy recovery. Former first lady Jill Biden has a doctoral degree in education, not medicine. She’s entitled to use “Dr.” as a title, but certain right-wingers have long taken issue with her decision to do so. Though many in MAGAworld were quick to fuel conspiracy theories with Joe Biden’s diagnosis, the president and some of his prominent far-right allies offered atypically diplomatic well wishes. Trump Jr.’s tweet, however, has prompted some disgust on social media. Democratic strategist Jon Cooper called it “vile” and “heartless.” Novelist Don Winslow slammed it as “disgusting.” “Trump Jr. is a pathetic, reprehensible conman who wouldn’t know decency if it smacked him in the face,” posted Democratic influencer Harry Sisson.