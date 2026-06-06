Trump Kicks Off Pride Month by Thirsting Over Burly Stranger

President Donald Trump marked the first week of Pride Month with the latest installment in his long-running fascination with muscular men.

During a roundtable on American agriculture in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, on Friday, the president abruptly interrupted his remarks to single out a burly attendee seated next to him.

“Look at this guy over here. I don’t know who the hell he is, but he is one hell of a specimen, I can tell you,” Trump said.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Hall of Fame Farms owner Joe Thomas as he arrives to a roundtable on agriculture. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“This guy is one hell of a physical specimen. I thought I was big until I met you, Joe.”

The president soon shifted his attention to 22-year-old Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz, who took the stage and draped one of his gold medals around Trump’s neck.

Trump holds a gold Olympic medal belonging to U.S. speed skater and Wisconsin native Jordan Stolz. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

After joking that he intended to keep it, Trump once again found himself marveling at a younger man’s athletic build.

“I forgot to touch his leg. I didn’t want to do that,” Trump said.

“But I can tell you one thing, his leg is like a rock.”

The remarks continued a well-established Trump habit of publicly marveling at muscular men.

In May, the fixation became the subject of a blistering segment on The Daily Show, where host Ronny Chieng stitched together a montage of Trump complimenting men’s muscles, strength, and appearance over the years.

One clip came from Trump’s commencement speech to graduating Coast Guard cadets, where the president paused his remarks to marvel at the physique of a cadet who had aced every fitness test.

“Look at this guy. Look at the muscles on this guy,” Trump said.

“My hand, it’s like hitting a rock.”

After showcasing a string of Trump’s comments about men’s looks and muscles, Chieng argued the pattern was becoming hard to ignore.

“OK, I’m just going to say it: the president needs to f--- a dude,” the comedian quipped.

“Like, just go for it, Mr. President. I’m not even saying you’re gay,” he continued.

“It just seems like something you need to get out of your system, you know, like as a novelty thing. And don’t worry about what your supporters will think. You’ll be fine.”

“Your base will love it—and your shaft,” Chieng concluded.