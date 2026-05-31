Trump Lashes Out at Pope Leo for Meeting With His Foe

President Donald Trump hit out at Pope Leo XIV on Saturday after seeing photos of the pontiff meeting with Brandon Johnson, the mayor of the pope’s hometown of Chicago.

“Someone should explain to the Pope that the Mayor of Chicago is useless, and that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the 79-year-old commander-in-chief wrote on Truth Social in the midst of a prolific stretch of posting.

Trump rants about the Pope meeting the Chicago mayor on Truth Social. Truth Social/Donald Trump

The president also posted some of the mayor’s own photos from the trip, suggesting he’s lurking on social media to monitor his political rivals.

Johnson took a large delegation of leaders with him on his trip to Rome this week, and met with Leo at the Vatican on Thursday.

The mayor, 50, gifted the Supreme Pontiff a box of various Chicago goodies, including hats from the Cubs and the White Sox, a key to the city, and local Chicago honey.

Johnson, who appeared to be sending a message to Trump with his gift for the pope, which also included a hat that read “Immigrants Make America Greater” and a sanctuary city pin.

The gift also reportedly included letters from families of detained migrants, and a pin from one of the city’s “ICE Watch” groups.

Johnson and Trump have been feuding for months now. The president is furious that the 50-year-old politician has not cooperated with ICE operations in Chicago and claims he has endangered officers.

Students in Chicago protest the presence of ICE in Chicago. NurPhoto/Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In October, Trump vented wildly about Johnson and Illinois governor JB Pritzker on Truth Social.

“Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers!” Trump wrote without providing any evidence to support his allegation. “Governor Pritzker also!”

Johnson’s city clapped back in the winter, naming a snow plow “Abolish ICE” in a citywide naming competition. (They also named one “Stephen Coldbert,” and another “Pope Frio XIV.”)

The pope, too, has been caught up in the president’s various feuds—and has used his platform to denounce the war in Iran, and warn against tyrannical government and excessive wealth accumulation.

In April, Leo tried to distance himself from comments that seemed to be a direct criticism of Trump, but he has since waded back in.

Just hours after the Justice Department announced it was lifting a moratorium on federal capital punishment and readopting firing squad executions, the pope posted a video message condemning the decision.

“The Catholic Church has consistently taught that each human life, from the moment of conception until natural death, is sacred and deserves to be protected,” Leo said.

Leo has also spoken out about the invasion of Venezuela and the treatment of immigrants by the Trump administration.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson posts details of his meeting with Pope Leo XIV on X. X