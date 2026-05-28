Video Shows Heroic Pope Leo Rushing to Help Man Who Fainted

A suspected Ebola patient has been quarantined in the heart of mainland Europe. Officials in Austria said the man was showing symptoms of Bundibugyo, the current strain of the lethal virus, after returning from Uganda. They are being transported from Urfahr-Umgebung in Upper Austria to the capital, Vienna, and are reported by the Daily Mail to be in stable condition. Contact tracing procedures have been launched by authorities. “Yesterday, a person from the Urfahr-Umgebung district was admitted to the hospital for inpatient evaluation due to symptoms of illness,” the official said on Thursday. “Since the person returned from Uganda on Monday—a country currently affected by the ongoing Ebola outbreak—they were isolated and treated in accordance with medical guidelines.” Bundibugyo kills up to 50 percent of the people who catch it, and there is no vaccine. Africa, particularly the DRC and Uganda, continues to be affected by the virus, with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control saying, “On 26 May, the Ministry of Health in DRC reported a total of 121 confirmed cases (including 17 deaths) and 1,077 suspected cases (including 238 deaths).”
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- 1Deadly Virus Outbreak Spreads to New NationHAZMAT HORRORHundreds are feared to have died from the virus in Africa.
- 2Video Shows Heroic Pope Leo Rushing to Help Man Who FaintedHOLY HEATWAVEA priest fainted at Wednesday’s General Audience and Pope Leo was the first to his rescue.
Shop with ScoutedThis Thyroid Supplement May Support Energy and MetabolismTHYROID AND TRUEIf you’ve been feeling sluggish, foggy, or low-energy, this iodine-powered supplement may help support healthy thyroid function and steady energy levels.
- 3Nicolas Cage Reveals He Has Changed His NameNAME/OFFThe actor is branching out from his famous family.
- 4Major Update in Search for Woman Who Vanished at SeaALL AT SEAGPS data from one of Brian Hooker’s electronic devices contradicts his account.
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- 5Trump Gets Big Warning as U.S. Loses Million New-Car BuyersPUT YOUR FOOT DOWNInflation, high rates, and pricey fuel have driven buyers from the new-car market—with no relief in sight.
- 6Scandal-Hit Trump Doctor Accused of Inflating RésuméPUFF IT, STRETCH ITDr. Alexander Eastman’s puffed-up bios don’t survive scrutiny, a PunchUp probe found.
- 7‘Real Housewives’ Star Accused of Revenge PornRHOC SHOCKThe incident is alleged to have happened last year.
- 8Cruise Passenger Sues After Suffering Horror Burns CRUISE BLUESJorge Luis Alverio Nunez wants $5 million from Carnival.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide Gloss Delivers a Plump Pout Without the StingPLUMP IT UPMutha’s new lip plumper imparts a non-sticky, cushiony finish.
- 9CIA Official Busted After Shock $40M Stash Found at His HomeLICENSED TO STEALAgents also uncovered a lavish collection of nearly three dozen luxury watches.
- 10Boy Band Star Reveals Huge Auditions That He Flopped In CAN’T WIN `EM ALLThe singer forgot the TV show he was auditioning for.
Video Shows Heroic Pope Leo Rushing to Help Man Who Fainted
Pope Leo XIV rushed to help a man who fainted at Wednesday’s General Audience at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. A video shows the pope walking down the steps of St. Peter’s Square toward a man sitting in a chair, surrounded by others. The man was later identified as Father Diego Semeraro, a priest from Puglia who traveled to Rome with his brother, Father Franco Semeraro, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Father Franco’s ordination. Father Franco reported that after standing in the sun for three hours, his brother felt faint and collapsed. Pope Leo XIV was the first to approach the men and offer help. The men were moved by the pope’s offer of help, which Father Franco described as extraordinary. Father Diego received a handshake and a rosary from the pope. He was later examined in the emergency room and is experiencing no related health issues.
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Nicolas Cage has changed his name. The National Treasure actor revealed to Variety that he officially took his stage name—Nicolas Cage—last year, abandoning his birth name Nicolas Kim Coppola. The 62-year-old Oscar winner revealed the alteration on Wednesday, saying, “I am Nick Cage. I changed my name legally last year. I’m Nick Cage in life, and I’m Nick Cage on camera. ‘Tis better to be the patriarch of my own little family than the clown cousin on the margins of someone else’s, so I decided I’m going to bring it on and be ‘Cage.’” As for Nicolas or Nick? “I’m both! I think people know me as both.” “I thought, well, I’ll keep the name ‘Nicolas’ because my father named me Nicolas—with French spelling, which has always frustrated me, because everyone adds an ‘h,’” The Face/Off star said of his father, August Coppola. “I don’t know why he gave me the French spelling! But he did.” He is the nephew of legendary Apocalypse Now filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, and said people would approach him and say, “‘I love the smell of Nicolas in the morning.’” “I decided, I don’t need this, and I changed it to Cage,” he previously told Wired.
Newly obtained GPS data has prompted investigators to relaunch the search for a Michigan woman who vanished during a nighttime boat trip in the Bahamas, with forensic evidence contradicting her husband’s account of events. A U.S. official familiar with the investigation told CBS News that GPS data extracted from one of Brian Hooker’s electronic devices shows his movements do not align with what he told investigators. The device was tracked out on the water, stopping in the Sea of Abaco before returning, giving investigators a more precise location to search for the body of Lynette Hooker, who disappeared on April 4. Brian Hooker told authorities his wife fell from their eight-foot dinghy during a nighttime ride and was swept away along with the boat keys, leaving him unable to restart the engine and forcing him to paddle for hours before reaching shore. He has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime. Investigators are now seeking permission from the Bahamas to send a dive team into its territorial waters. Coast Guard investigators have also asked Lynette’s family to provide DNA. The couple’s sailboat, the Soulmate, was seized earlier this month, with investigators also examining whether an infrared camera aboard the vessel contains relevant evidence. Brian Hooker’s whereabouts are unknown.
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One million Americans have ditched the new-car market since the decade began, driven off by sky-high prices, punishing interest rates, and pricey fuel, according to a new report. Before 2020, the U.S. was shifting roughly 17 million vehicles annually. Analysts now expect no more than 16 million this year, with the average price now near $50,000, the Wall Street Journal reported. President Donald Trump’s tariffs are deepening the squeeze, with Ford alone swallowing around $2 billion in tariff costs last year. The exodus has blindsided an industry that long assumed sales would rebound to pre-pandemic levels, the paper reported. “This is a real threat to the whole industry,” Volvo chief commercial officer Erik Severinson told the newspaper, warning the slump exposed “something more fundamental which is wrong in the general economy.” The Journal says many buyers are clinging to their old motors, with the typical U.S. car now hitting a record age of around 13 years.
A top doctor re-hired by the Donald Trump administration on a $324,000-a-year salary despite being mired in a sex, drug, and gun scandal has now been accused of inflating his résumé, a PunchUp investigation has found. Dr. Alexander Eastman, a Department of Homeland Security physician, was removed as Customs and Border Protection’s acting chief medical officer in December 2024 and placed on paid leave amid whistleblower-led probes that found he drank while armed and tried to improperly obtain narcotics, as PunchUp, the Beast’s sister investigations Substack, first reported last week. He is also accused of sexually harassing several women, which he denies. Now PunchUp reports that Eastman appears to have padded credentials across biographies, speeches, and promotional material, some of which falsely claimed he was an Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel and a Dallas Fire-Rescue assistant medical director. “It is classic Eastman—puff it, stretch it, hope nobody checks,” one former colleague said. His lawyer, Dan Schwager, blamed a PR agency and “AI hallucinations” for some of the errors. Schwager said only two minor policy violations were substantiated during his workplace investigation.
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A former Real Housewives of Orange County star has been accused of sharing revenge porn and could face jail time if convicted. Kelly Dodd, 50, who left the show in 2021, is alleged by prosecutors to have “unlawfully and intentionally” shared footage of an unnamed woman masturbating, without the woman’s consent. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, prosecutors claim Dodd shared the footage in August last year, after she and the woman had agreed to keep it private. Prosecutors also claim that the footage was taken without the unnamed woman’s consent at a moment when she had a reasonable expectation of privacy. The incident, the lawyers claim, has caused the alleged victim significant emotional distress. They also say that, at a similar time, Dodd made threats against the other woman’s property, family, and physical well-being. She is also facing a battery charge against a separate unnamed woman from June last year, TMZ reports. Dodd now faces three misdemeanor charges and possible jail time. The Daily Beast has reached out to Dodd’s representative for comment.
A Florida man is suing a cruise line after claiming to have suffered horrific burns from scorching his feet on a pool deck that was “unreasonably and dangerously hot.” Jorge Luis Alverio Nunez wants $5 million from Carnival after just 20 steps across the deck allegedly left the soles of his feet with second-degree burns during a trip he took on the line’s Magic vessel last May. “While a passenger may reasonably expect an interior deck surface exposed to sunlight to become warm, [Nunez] could not reasonably anticipate that the deck surface had reached temperatures capable of causing severe second-degree burns within seconds of ordinary contact,” his complaint reads. It adds that Carnival had apparently been aware of the overheating issue as early as 2014, and claims at least 25 other guests have suffered similar injuries over the past seven years. A spokesman for the cruise line said the company “does not comment on pending litigation.”
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As someone who is physically addicted to lip balm but also staunchly opposed to sticky lip gloss, it’s safe to say that I’m a tough critic when it comes to lip formulas. Despite my dependency on an emotional support lineup of lip balms, oils, and treatments, I’m surprisingly discerning—especially during the summertime, when thick, tacky glosses somehow manage to attract every strand of hair within a five-mile radius.
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A senior CIA official has been arrested after investigators uncovered more than $40 million worth of gold bars hidden inside his home. David Rush, from Virginia, was arrested on May 19 and is now being held in jail after FBI agents found “approximately 303 gold bars, each of which weighed approximately one kilogram” at his home, according to court papers. Agents also uncovered a lavish collection of nearly three dozen luxury watches, with Rolex models making up much of the haul. The stash was discovered after an internal CIA investigation found that from November to March, Rush asked for, and received, “a significant quantity of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars for work-related expenses.” But when investigators reviewed the funds, much of the cash and gold was missing. Rush is awaiting a detention hearing on charges including stealing government money through allegedly fraudulent time sheets. Prosecutors also accuse him of falsely claiming he still served in the Navy Reserve to collect military leave pay.
Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas has revealed he tanked his auditions for Emmy-award winning drama The Morning Show and the wildly successful Wicked movie. Talking with his brothers Nick and Kevin on the latest episode of the Hey Jonas podcast, Joe, 36, explained he was reading for a part that would have been a “young anchor” in The Morning Show and a love interest for Jennifer Aniston’s character, Alex Levy. Joe said bosses even set up a private space for him, which he called “the saddest room you can imagine.” Joe said he could hear other people auditioning from his room, and realized “these guys were crushing it.” The singer explained he went in over-confident, “and I just... I crash and burn.” He even forgot the name of the show he was auditioning for. “It was such a bad audition,” he said. “I was like `Ugh.’” Joe, who has acted in Disney’s Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 and the war movie Devotion, also referenced auditioning for the first Wicked movie, starring fellow child star turned pop diva Ariana Grande. Joe said the audition became daunting, noting it was “a bit of a strange one because there was, like, incredible theater vocalists I could hear clear as day.”