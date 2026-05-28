Deadly Virus Outbreak Spreads to New Nation
A suspected Ebola patient has been quarantined in the heart of mainland Europe. Officials in Austria said the man was showing symptoms of Bundibugyo, the current strain of the lethal virus, after returning from Uganda. They are being transported from Urfahr-Umgebung in Upper Austria to the capital, Vienna, and are reported by the Daily Mail to be in stable condition. Contact tracing procedures have been launched by authorities. “Yesterday, a person from the Urfahr-Umgebung district was admitted to the hospital for inpatient evaluation due to symptoms of illness,” the official said on Thursday. “Since the person returned from Uganda on Monday—a country currently affected by the ongoing Ebola outbreak—they were isolated and treated in accordance with medical guidelines.” Bundibugyo kills up to 50 percent of the people who catch it, and there is no vaccine. Africa, particularly the DRC and Uganda, continues to be affected by the virus, with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control saying, “On 26 May, the Ministry of Health in DRC reported a total of 121 confirmed cases (including 17 deaths) and 1,077 suspected cases (including 238 deaths).”