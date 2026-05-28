CIA Official Busted After Shock $40M Stash Found at His Home

A top doctor re-hired by the Donald Trump administration on a $324,000-a-year salary despite being mired in a sex, drug, and gun scandal has now been accused of inflating his résumé, a PunchUp investigation has found. Dr. Alexander Eastman, a Department of Homeland Security physician, was removed as Customs and Border Protection’s acting chief medical officer in December 2024 and placed on paid leave amid whistleblower-led probes that found he drank while armed and tried to improperly obtain narcotics, as PunchUp, the Beast’s sister investigations Substack, first reported last week. He is also accused of sexually harassing several women, which he denies. Now PunchUp reports that Eastman appears to have padded credentials across biographies, speeches, and promotional material, some of which falsely claimed he was an Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel and a Dallas Fire-Rescue assistant medical director. “It is classic Eastman—puff it, stretch it, hope nobody checks,” one former colleague said. His lawyer, Dan Schwager, blamed a PR agency and “AI hallucinations” for some of the errors. Schwager said only two minor policy violations were substantiated during his workplace investigation.
*Subscribe to PunchUp to read the full story, along with other exclusive scoops and investigations.