Fate of Viral Donald Trump Buffalo Lookalike Revealed

Just a year since their public debut, Kendra Scott and Zac Brown are officially married. Award-winning country artist Zac Brown, 47, and CEO Kendra Scott, 52, have tied the knot nearly 10 months after their engagement on July 24, 2025. The two were privately married in an intimate ceremony at the Canaves Epitome Resort in Santorini. The couple first went public with a hard launch at the 2025 American Music Awards last May, at which a source reported to People Magazine that the couple had been dating privately for months prior. The same source told People that the two “are head over heels and have become inseparable.” Brown proposed just two months after the couple went public. Considering Scott’s status as a jewelry designer, Brown expressed concern about picking out the ring for his now-wife. “What are you gonna get somebody that designs jewelry?”
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- 1Grammy Winner Marries Jewelry Designer in Private WeddingJUST MARRIEDThe couple got married nearly 10 months after their engagement.
- 2Fate of Viral Donald Trump Buffalo Lookalike RevealedBY A HAIR’S BREADTHThe farm owner who originally owned the buffalo said his younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair on its head.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide Gloss Delivers a Plump Pout Without the StingPLUMP IT UPMutha’s new lip plumper imparts a non-sticky, cushiony finish.
- 3Legendary Skateboarder Dies Unexpectedly at 49GONE TOO SOONWell-renowned professional skateboarder Marc Johnson has died at 49.
- 4'Deadliest' Virus Warning Issued as Outbreak Spreads Fast'FLASHING RED'The International Rescue Committee urged global health groups to act quickly.
Shop with ScoutedThis Thyroid Supplement May Support Energy and MetabolismTHYROID AND TRUEIf you’ve been feeling sluggish, foggy, or low-energy, this iodine-powered supplement may help support healthy thyroid function and steady energy levels.
- 5'Full House’ Director Dies at 94SITCOM LEGENDThe native New Yorker was a standup comic before directing the iconic show.
- 6Killer Executed Over Poison Plot on Billionaire ProducerNETFLIX AND KILLProsecutors said he laced drinks and supplements with deadly poison in a revenge plot against his billionaire boss.
- 7Former MLB All-Star Has Died at 68LEGENDARY LOSSThe athlete was the first pick in the 1978 MLB draft and became the first player to enter the majors directly without experience in the minor leagues.
- 8Miracle as Miners Trapped in Flooded Cave Found AliveHEROIC EFFORTDivers reached five of those trapped deep inside the mountain—but two are still missing.
Shop with ScoutedThese THCV Gummies Boost Your Energy—Not Your AppetiteHIGH STANDARDSFuel your summertime adventures with Camino CBD gummies.
- 9Tennis Star Coco Gauff Caught Up in Car CrashPARIS SMASHThe world No. 4 was involved in an accident ahead of her French Open title defense.
- 10‘Emily in Paris’ Star Dies at 69 After Health BattleA FOND ADIEUHe died after a health battle that caused weakness and paralysis of the muscles.
Fate of Viral Donald Trump Buffalo Lookalike Revealed
The Bangladeshi government has decided to save the life of a rare albino buffalo named after Donald Trump after it went viral last week for sharing the president’s coiffed blond hair. “At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and the unusual level of public interest,” a ministry official said on Wednesday. The animal had been sold for slaughter during a ritual for the Eid al-Adha festival, but following an order from Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, the president’s namesake will be saved and featured at the national zoo in the country’s capital, Dhaka. Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha, who originally owned the buffalo, said his younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair on its head. As for its personality, Mridha claims that the animal is quite composed. “It is very calm in nature. Albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked,” he added.
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As someone who is physically addicted to lip balm but also staunchly opposed to sticky lip gloss, it’s safe to say that I’m a tough critic when it comes to lip formulas. Despite my dependency on an emotional support lineup of lip balms, oils, and treatments, I’m surprisingly discerning—especially during the summertime, when thick, tacky glosses somehow manage to attract every strand of hair within a five-mile radius.
Like many of us, I’m also constantly trying to create the illusion of a fuller pout, but I don’t always have the time, patience, or upper-body strength to execute a full overlined lip routine complete with matte liner, strategic shading, and a lacquered gloss topper.
Fortunately, Mutha’s new peptide-powered lip gloss streamlines the multi-step process, delivering skincare-level plumping ingredients, a sheer wash of color, and a non-sticky high-shine finish in a single swipe.
Known for its cult-favorite body butters and anti-aging body care, this new launch marks Mutha’s first foray into color cosmetics. The new Pucker Up Lip Plump Gloss is infused with Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, a collagen-supporting peptide known for its smoothing and plumping benefits, along with hydrating hyaluronic acid to help keep lips soft, moisturized, and juicy for hours.
The formula has a lightweight, cushiony texture that leaves lips looking visibly fuller and healthier while still feeling nourishing and comfortable to wear throughout the day. Unlike conventional plumping glosses that rely on circulation-boosting irritants like peppermint oil or chili pepper-derived capsicum to temporarily swell the lips, Mutha’s plumping gloss is completely sting-free.
The new gloss is available in three sheer, wearable shades: Almond Mom, a warm nude; Not So Vanilla, a flushed pink; and Talk Cherry To Me, a juicy sheer red that delivers the perfect bitten-lip effect. If you’re looking for a fuss-free lip plumper that also doubles as a hydration-boosting balm, consider your search over.
Former Thrasher magazine Skateboarder of the Year Marc Johnson has died at the age of 49. Highly recognized as one of the greatest skateboarders of his time, Johnson’s passing was announced by fellow professional athlete and friend Louie Barletta on May 26. “He was one of the most talented and creative people to step on or off a skateboard,” Barletta said in a statement reflecting on Johnson’s life. While widely known for his successes, Johnson endured a difficult upbringing and fought a persistent battle with alcoholism during the peak of his career. Johnson’s cause of death is currently unknown. Barletta spoke up about how, during his last interaction with Johnson, he was “sober, healthy, and full of life” and embodied a positive, forward-looking perspective on his career.
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) warned Tuesday that the rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak in Congo risked becoming one of the “deadliest on record” unless global health officials moved quickly to contain it. The NGO said Congo and Uganda had already logged more than 900 suspected cases and at least 223 deaths as aid funding dried up. “The warning signs are flashing red,” Bob Kitchen, the IRC’s vice president of emergencies, said in a statement. Kitchen said eastern Congo was more fragile and less prepared than during the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak that killed more than 2,000 people. “Increased conflict and cuts to global aid funding have dismantled defenses at exactly the wrong moment. The lesson from every previous outbreak is clear: delays cost lives,” he added. The IRC urged the United Nations and the World Health Organization to appoint a U.N. coordinator to oversee the regional response, increase funding, relax restrictions on importing PPE, and called for more support for women and girls, who account for two-thirds of suspected cases.
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The thyroid gland plays a critical role in everything from energy production and metabolism to hormone regulation and cognitive function. Of course, persistent symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, or unexplained weight fluctuations should always be discussed with your doctor or endocrinologist first. But for those looking to support healthy thyroid function as part of their daily wellness routine, Nature Craft’s Thyroid Support Supplement may be worth adding to your supplement stack.
The formula is powered by kelp-derived iodine, a naturally occurring trace mineral essential for thyroid hormone production. Maintaining healthy iodine levels is associated with supporting energy levels, focus, metabolism, and overall well-being. When iodine levels are too low, some people may experience symptoms like sluggishness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and brain fog.
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In addition to iodine, the top-rated supplement also contains selenium, another important trace mineral known for its role in thyroid health and antioxidant support, along with L-tyrosine, an amino acid involved in dopamine production and cognitive function. Together, the ingredient blend is designed to help support healthy thyroid activity, mental clarity, and steady energy levels without relying on stimulants.
The once-daily capsules are easy to incorporate into an existing wellness routine, whether you’re looking to support focus during long workdays, maintain energy levels, or simply give your body additional nutritional support. Use the code NC20THYR for 20 percent off.
Howard Storm, a director best known for his work on Full House, died of natural causes in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. He was 94. The native New Yorker began his entertainment career as a stand-up comic. He performed as the opening act for singer Andy Williams and also appeared numerous times on the iconic program The Merv Griffin Show. He later pivoted to directing, partnering early on with director Woody Allen, for whom he worked as an assistant on Bananas and Take the Money and Run during the 1970s. Storm’s most successful period came as a sitcom director, beginning in the mid-1970s with six episodes of Rhoda, 59 episodes of Mork & Mindy, two episodes of Taxi, and later, in the 1990s, directing several episodes of hugely popular shows, including Full House and Everybody Loves Raymond. He also had a few notable film endeavors, most notably directing 1985’s Once Bitten, one of Jim Carrey’s earliest roles. Storm is survived by his two sons, his daughter-in-law, and his two grandsons. His wife, Patricia Ridgely, died earlier this year.
A former gaming executive who prosecutors say turned an office power struggle into a real-life murder thriller has been executed in China after poisoning the billionaire producer behind Netflix’s 3 Body Problem. Chinese authorities carried out the execution of Xu Yao, who was convicted of killing Yoozoo Games founder Lin Qi after allegedly being sidelined at the company shortly after helping land the blockbuster Netflix adaptation deal. Lin, a billionaire gaming tycoon and producer tied to the sci-fi drama 3 Body Problem, died in 2020 at age 39 after falling mysteriously ill. Prosecutors said Xu spent hundreds of thousands of yuan buying toxic chemicals online, including alpha-amanitin, a deadly mushroom poison. According to local reports, Xu hid the substances inside probiotic pills, coffee capsules, whiskey bottles, and water containers shared around the office. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported Lin may have been poisoned through tea. Lin’s company confirmed Xu’s execution this week, saying “justice has ultimately been served.” The sci-fi franchise became a global hit after Netflix released 3 Body Problem in 2024. Lin’s fortune was estimated at $1 billion at the time of his death.
MLB All-Star Bob Horner has died at age 68. His cause of death has not been disclosed. The Atlanta Braves announced the passing of their former third baseman in a Tuesday post on X by celebrating his legacy of “being first.” Horner was the first pick in the 1978 MLB draft after graduating from Arizona State University, where his Sun Devils team won the 1977 College World Series. Upon joining the Braves, he became the first player to enter the majors directly without experience in the minor leagues. During his nine-season run with the Braves, he won National League Rookie of the Year in 1978, became an All-Star in 1982, and was the first player on his team to hit four home runs in a single game. Horner then had a year-long stint with the Yakult Swallows in Tokyo before continuing his major league career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1988. He’s often been recognized for his astounding skill on the field, being inducted into the Sun Devil Athletics Hall of Fame in 1979, the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006, and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2022. Horner is survived by his wife, Chris, and their two sons.
Five villagers have been found alive deep inside a flooded cave eight days after they became trapped underground. The group had ventured into a tunnel in central Laos, in southeast Asia, on May 19 to dig for gold, only for a sudden deluge to cut off their escape and strand all seven, the Associated Press reported. Two remain missing, and the search goes on. Bounkham Luanglath, who heads the Laotian charity Rescue Volunteer for People, told the AP the successful rescue operation had left him reeling. “I’m still shaking. Our team made it happen,” he said. The effort drew more than 100 rescuers, CNN reported, including divers who helped free a boys’ soccer team from a Thai cave in 2018. Footage captured rescuers punching the air and embracing after reaching the survivors, huddled on a rocky shelf above the floodwater.
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Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These hemp-derived THCV gummies are a clean, natural alternative to booze, giving you sustained energy with a mood lift.
Each energy gummy is infused with 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of THCv (delta 9 tetrahydrocannabivarin), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid dubbed as “diet weed” for its potential focus-enhancing and appetite-suppressing side effects. Camino calls the sativa-derived chemical compound a “motivational sidekick,” saying fans of the gummy use it to help boost focus for creative projects and even before a workout.
Reviewers seem to agree, noting that the gummies deliver an energizing, uplifting effect without triggering the intense snack cravings commonly associated with other THC products. “I love these. I was looking for a gummy that wouldn’t give me the munchies,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The THCV really helps in that regard! I get a pleasant, energized, and productive feeling from these, without being overly wired like some headier strains.” Another fan of the gummies echoed the sentiment, adding that the focus-enhancing benefits were even more noticeable than expected. “I [was] SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash.”
Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol, Camino’s Energy Gummies are well worth adding to your summer rotation.
Tennis star Coco Gauff was involved in a car crash on her way to Roland Garros ahead of her French Open title defense, she revealed after her opening match. The world No. 4 said she was traveling to the venue when the vehicle she was in struck a pole, rendering it undrivable and forcing her to continue by taxi. She described the incident in light-hearted terms, saying there was a “mini car accident.” Gauff, 22, felt a small impact and spilled her drink during the collision. She was not driving the car. “We got in a mini car accident on my way to the site today. We ran into a [pole]. You felt a little impact. I spilled my juice all over the car,” she told TNT Sports. She also said her preparations were further complicated when her dress got stuck just before stepping on court, calling it an “eventful day.” Despite the disruption, Gauff arrived in time and went on to beat compatriot Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-0.
Emily in Paris star Pierre Deny has died at the age of 69. The French TV stalwart died on Monday following complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which causes muscular atrophy and paralysis over time. Deny began his career on stage in the 1980s before moving onto the screen. He appeared in more than 100 French TV films and series, including Julie Lescaut and Une femme d’honneur. He later gained international recognition for his portrayal of fashion mogul Louis de Léon in Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins. “It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny, which occurred this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS,” Deny’s daughter wrote in a statement announcing his death. In a tribute, singer and actor Sylvie Vartan said on Instagram, “It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Pierre Deny,” adding she had “shared many wonderful moments with him on stage.”