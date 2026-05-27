Tennis Star Coco Gauff Caught Up in Car Crash
Tennis star Coco Gauff was involved in a car crash on her way to Roland Garros ahead of her French Open title defense, she revealed after her opening match. The world No. 4 said she was traveling to the venue when the vehicle she was in struck a pole, rendering it undrivable and forcing her to continue by taxi. She described the incident in light-hearted terms, saying there was a “mini car accident.” Gauff, 22, felt a small impact and spilled her drink during the collision. She was not driving the car. “We got in a mini car accident on my way to the site today. We ran into a [pole]. You felt a little impact. I spilled my juice all over the car,” she told TNT Sports. She also said her preparations were further complicated when her dress got stuck just before stepping on court, calling it an “eventful day.” Despite the disruption, Gauff arrived in time and went on to beat compatriot Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-0.