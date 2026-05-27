NFL Star Busted Over Disturbing Abuse Allegations

One person is dead and nine are missing after a chemical tank exploded at a Washington paper mill. The blast erupted Tuesday at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging paper mill when a tank holding nearly one million gallons of corrosive “white liquor” exploded, leaving several people seriously injured. Authorities said the cause remains unclear. Officials have now shifted from a rescue to a recovery operation, with the missing workers feared dead. Crews delayed recovery efforts until daylight because of concerns the damaged tank—which still contains roughly 90,000 gallons of chemicals—could collapse. The mill, which employs about 1,000 people and produces paper and packaging materials, has faced multiple safety complaints. State records show the company has also been fined for several workplace safety violations since 2021, according to the Associated Press. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.
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- 11 Dead and 9 Missing in Chemical Tank DisasterTOXIC BLAST HORRORA tank holding nearly one million gallons of corrosive “white liquor” exploded.
- 2NFL Star Busted Over Disturbing Abuse AllegationsONGOING CASEThe Green Bay Packers running back was hit with a felony strangulation charge.
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- 3Rep Booted From SOTU Loses Seat to Opponent Half His AgePOLITICAL CASUALTYRepublican-led redistricting forced Al Green into a brutal primary showdown he couldn’t survive.
- 4Billionaire Media Mogul Dies at 96FAMILY LEGACYAnna Wintour paid tribute to the “outward-blazing” media light.
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- 5Celebrity Invites to White House’s Tacky UFC Event Revealed'LIFE IS A GIMMICK'The star-studded guest list for Trump’s White House UFC event includes comedians, action stars, athletes and MAGA-friendly personalities.
- 6Trial Over Trump Enemy’s Social Media Post Is DelayedSHELL GAMEProsecutors claim the former FBI director’s viral seashells photo threatened Trump.
- 7Bee Gees Star Forced to Confirm He's Alive After Death HoaxSTAYIN' ALIVEThe iconic falsetto singer is alive and well, sources close to his family confirmed to TMZ.
- 8‘Veep’ Creator to Write Sequel to Beloved Children’s FilmsA MARMALADE PIVOTThe creator behind the razor-sharp political satire is taking on the fourth film in an acclaimed franchise.
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- 9‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Expecting Child With New Wife'VIDA'The couple secretly tied the knot earlier this year.
- 10Grammy Winner, 43, Secretly Gets EngagedMUSIC TO HIS EARSThis comes just a year after his ex-girlfriend claimed on social media that the rapper broke up with her via text message.
NFL Star Busted Over Disturbing Abuse Allegations
Josh Jacobs, the star running back for the Green Bay Packers, has been arrested and booked into jail after police said they responded to a domestic disturbance complaint involving the player. Authorities in Wisconsin said Jacobs is facing five criminal charges, including felony strangulation and suffocation. He was also charged with battery-domestic abuse, criminal damage to property-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, and intimidation of a victim. Police Chief Michael Renkas said officers were dispatched to the complaint at 8:37 a.m. on Saturday. Officials have released few additional details, saying only that the case remains “an active and ongoing investigation.” Jacobs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld, and Clarence Duchac, pushed back hard in a joint statement. “Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public,” they said. “We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.” The NFL said it is aware of the arrest and has contacted the Packers.
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Texas Rep. Al Green, 78, was defeated in Tuesday’s Democratic runoff by 38-year-old Rep. Christian Menefee, after a bitter runoff triggered by Republican-led redistricting in Houston. The defeat marks a striking end for the outspoken Democrat, who was repeatedly booted, censured, and mocked by Republicans over his protests during Donald Trump’s speeches. The veteran congressman became a favorite MAGA target over the past two years thanks to his repeated protests against Trump. Green was ejected from Trump speeches in both 2025 and 2026, including earlier this year when he held up a sign reading “Black People Aren’t Apes” in response to a racist video Trump had shared online. He was also censured by House Republicans after interrupting another Trump address during a joint session of Congress by waving his cane and shouting objections over Medicaid cuts. MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert later sparked backlash after mocking Green’s mobility aid as a “pimp cane.” Menefee, one of the newest members of Congress after winning a special election earlier this year, campaigned heavily on generational change. The race also drew millions in outside spending from a crypto-aligned super PAC backing the younger Democrat.
Billionaire media mogul Donald E. Newhouse died on Tuesday at his home in New Jersey. He was 96. Newhouse was a former board chairman of The Associated Press and headed Advanced Publications’ newspaper group, as well as serving as president of the Star-Ledger in Newark, New Jersey. Donald and his older brother, Samuel, known as Si, inherited their father Samuel’s media empire, which began with the Staten Island Advance in 1922 and became one of the world’s largest privately held media conglomerates before Samuel’s death in 1979. Donald ran Advance’s newspaper and cable assets, while Si steered the Condé Nast empire, which included Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and other magazines. “If Si was by nature retiring and reflective, Donald was an outward-blazing light,” Anna Wintour, Global Editorial Director of Vogue and Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast, said in a statement released by the Newhouse family. “You reveled in his company. He filled you with energy and humor when you felt doubtful and weak. He was scrupulous about not interfering in editorial business, but if you turned to him for counsel, he invariably offered judicious advice.” She added, “More than merely holding Advance, Donald imbued it with spirit, ambition, trust and real care for people. He made it an exciting place to be.” According to Forbes, the Newhouse family has a net worth of approximately $24 billion. Newhouse is survived by his eldest son, Steven, co-president of Advance Publications, another son Michael and daughter Katherine Mele. His wife, Susan, died in 2015.
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Donald Trump’s White House UFC spectacle is shaping up less like a sporting event and more like a celebrity-packed birthday bash. A new behind-the-scenes report from Time magazine revealed the guest list for the June 14 South Lawn fight card includes comedian Adam Sandler, filmmaker Guy Ritchie, retired NFL star Tom Brady, actor Jared Leto, action star Jason Statham, wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and TV host Mario Lopez. UFC boss Dana White said at least 1,200 of the roughly 4,300 seats will go to active-duty military personnel, while the remaining tickets will be split between the White House, UFC, and parent company TKO. The event will also spill onto the nearby Ellipse, where organizers expect up to 85,000 fans for a viewing party and performance by the Zac Brown Band. Despite the hype, White admitted the UFC expects to lose around $30 million staging the event. Even Joe Rogan called it a “gimmick.” Trump embraced the label. “Life is a gimmick,” he told Time. The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.
James Comey’s criminal trial over a photo of seashells prosecutors say threatened Donald Trump has been pushed back until October. On Tuesday, a federal judge set an Oct. 21 trial date for the former FBI director, whose case stems from an Instagram photo showing seashells arranged into the numbers “8647.” Federal prosecutors allege the image amounted to “a serious expression of an intent to do harm to the President of the United States,” arguing the “86” portion referenced getting rid of Trump, the 47th president. “86” is also common restaurant slang meaning to remove or discard something. Comey’s legal team is now preparing to try to get the entire case thrown out. The trial had originally been scheduled for July but was delayed after Comey’s team requested more time, saying some of their arguments “may require extensive briefing.” Comey, fired by Trump as FBI director in 2017, has remained one of the president’s most outspoken critics. He is due to appear for arraignment on Sept. 30 in North Carolina federal court if the case survives expected motions to dismiss.
Bee Gees’ frontman Barry Gibb was forced to confirm he was still alive after an internet rumor of his death went viral. Family sources close to Gibb, 79, told TMZ that the disco legend was alive and well at his home near Miami after a “R.I.P. Barry Gibb” Facebook page garnered nearly a million likes on Sunday. Those who clicked on the page were greeted by a false report claiming that the falsetto singer had died earlier that day. Gibb is the latest victim of a bizarre internet trend that uses fake death rumors and “RIP” pages to generate social media attention and likes. Celebrities like Tom Hanks, Justin Bieber, Michael J. Fox, Morgan Freeman, and Jon Bon Jovi have also fallen victim to the fake death claims in recent years. The Daily Beast reached out to a rep for Gibb for comment. The musician founded the iconic Bee Gees group alongside his brothers, Robin and Maurice Gibb. The trio is well known for dancefloor hits like “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” and “How Deep Is Your Love.” Barry is the only surviving member of the band after Maurice’s death in 2003 and Robin’s death in 2012.
The Emmy-winning creator behind the political satire comedy series Veep is set to write the upcoming fourth film in the hit Paddington franchise, Variety reports. Armando Iannucci, the Scottish writer and director, will co-write Paddington 4 with his longtime collaborator Simon Blackwell, who also wrote for Veep and Iannucci’s British political sitcom The Thick of It. Dougal Wilson, who directed the franchise’s well-received third installment, Paddington in Peru, is in talks to come back for the next chapter, according to Variety. Following English author Michael Bond’s beloved red-hatted bear, the Paddington franchise has earned more than $800 million worldwide across its first three films, the first of which, Paddington, was released in 2014. Iannucci, 62, won two Emmys in 2015 for Veep, which starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a fictional U.S. Vice President and aired on HBO for seven seasons between 2012 and 2019. He also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for In the Loop, the film spinoff of The Thick of It. Along with In the Loop, Iannucci directed 2017’s The Death of Stalin and 2019’s The Personal History of David Copperfield.
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Jesse Williams, 44, is expecting a baby with his new wife, Alejandra Onieva, 33. The couple, who secretly tied the knot earlier this year, were recently seen in L.A., with Onieva’s baby bump visible beneath a white crop top she wore, paired with an oversized jean jacket and matching pants. The Spanish actress revealed her pregnancy last week in an Instagram carousel featuring images of her baby bump alongside pictures from her travels. She captioned the post, “✨vida✨,” which translates to “life” in Spanish. Williams and Onieva met in 2025 while starring in the now-canceled Prime Video series Hotel Costiera. They married in a secret ceremony in early 2026 after first being seen publicly together in the fall of 2025. Williams, best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in Grey’s Anatomy, already shares two children with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. They split in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2020 after 13 years together.
Lil Wayne is planning to tie the knot. The 43-year-old rapper reportedly proposed in secret to an unidentified woman in her 20s from Indiana, according to TMZ. The Daily Beast has reached out to Wayne’s representation. This comes just a year after his ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot claimed on social media that the Grammy winner broke up with her via text message on Mother’s Day and then proceeded to kick her and her 16-year-old daughter out of his home. “Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother’s Day, and I am just recovering from surgery. I am five weeks out from a full mommy makeover. I can’t even lift boxes,” she said in a later video. This is Wayne’s fourth engagement. He was engaged to internet personality La’Tecia Thomas before they called off their engagement in 2020. He was also engaged to singer Nivea in the 2000s, with whom he shares a son. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Antonia “Toya” Johnson, with whom he also shares a daughter, before their divorce in 2006. Wayne also had a high-profile relationship with rapper Trina. He shares another son with Sarah Vivan and a son with actress Lauren London.